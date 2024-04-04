HOT 97 Relaunches the #1 Hub for Hip Hop News
HOT97.COM WQHT FM, the #1 most listened to hip hop brand in America is the source for the latest news about hip hop artists, music, culture, and events.
New York, NY, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WQHT-FM, HOT 97, the most listened to hip hop brand in America, is pleased to announce the official launch of its redesigned website, www.hot97.com. For more than 20 years, HOT97.COM has served as the source for the latest news and information about hip hop culture, artists, music, and more. Now with a fresh new look, more intuitive navigation, and an expanded team of writers and reporters, the site is poised to deliver expanded coverage in an easy-to-find format.
“We are excited to share our totally new website with the world,” said Kudjo Sogadzi, President and Chief Operating Officer of MediaCo, parent company of HOT 97. “This new online platform aligns with our commitment to providing the latest news about the hip hop community and our recently earned designation as Certified Diverse Owned and Targeted Media.”
Visitors are invited to explore the website and become a HOT97 VIP for the inside track on hip hop news, culture, and events. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Jerry Barrow at jerry.barrow@hot97.com.
About HOT 97:
(WQHT 97.1FM) HOT 97 is the world's first all hip-hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over 20 years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on-air talent, such as Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Nessa and Funk Flex, as well as being a premier source for Hip-Hop music and culture. For more information, please visit www.HOT97.com
Jerry Barrow
(212) 229-9797
https://hot97.com
