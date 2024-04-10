Author David M. Gaffin’s New Book, "My All-American, Bipolar Dad," Takes a Thoughtful Approach at Examining How the Author’s Father Was Impacted by His Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life” from Page Publishing author David M. Gaffin is a compelling look at the life and times of the author’s father, and how his refusal to deal with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder negatively impacted his family’s life, destroying his relationships and goals while leaving him blaming others.
McMinnville, TN, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David M. Gaffin, a retired meteorologist from the National Weather Service who has written extensively about weather phenomena in the southern Appalachian region, has completed his new book, “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life”: a thought-provoking memoir that explores the life of the author’s father, and how his struggles with bipolar disorder affected not only his life but his personal relationships with his family and loved ones.
“My dad, Morris Chadwick ‘Chad’ Gaffin, was an all-American kind of guy who was a devout Christian, a professional Scouter with the Boy Scouts of America, and an artillery officer with the US Army during the Cold War,” writes David. “He was a well-meaning and charismatic guy who unfortunately suffered from a mental illness known as bipolar disorder. Despite being diagnosed with this mental illness in the middle of his life, he refused to admit it and take the appropriate medicine.
“Unfortunately, his mental illness worsened with age, and he began to inadvertently destroy his relationships with people, which prevented him from fully accomplishing his ultimate goal in life of becoming a minister. Most of the bad things in Dad’s life were done to himself, but he always saw himself as a victim of evil people out to destroy him.
“Despite the unflattering and embarrassing realities of his bipolar disorder, this book will fully examine his life and explain how our family dealt with his mental illness and difficult personality. It was sad to watch Dad’s life slowly spiral downward into a personal hell as he became his own worst enemy, especially with his personal relationships and finances. For those who knew him best, he was ultimately loved and appreciated as a person who wanted to make a positive impact on the world. Maybe, this book could give his life more meaning and serve as a cautionary tale for those with similar loved ones who refuse to seek help.”
Published by Page Publishing, David M. Gaffin’s engaging tale will take readers on a journey to discover how bipolar disorder can disrupt one’s life completely if left untreated, highlighting how the author’s father ruined his chances at success and achieving his dreams due to his unwillingness to receive proper treatment. Eye-opening and deeply personal, David shares his father’s story in order to highlight the importance of treating mental health issues, and to connect with those who may find themselves in a similar situation.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“My dad, Morris Chadwick ‘Chad’ Gaffin, was an all-American kind of guy who was a devout Christian, a professional Scouter with the Boy Scouts of America, and an artillery officer with the US Army during the Cold War,” writes David. “He was a well-meaning and charismatic guy who unfortunately suffered from a mental illness known as bipolar disorder. Despite being diagnosed with this mental illness in the middle of his life, he refused to admit it and take the appropriate medicine.
“Unfortunately, his mental illness worsened with age, and he began to inadvertently destroy his relationships with people, which prevented him from fully accomplishing his ultimate goal in life of becoming a minister. Most of the bad things in Dad’s life were done to himself, but he always saw himself as a victim of evil people out to destroy him.
“Despite the unflattering and embarrassing realities of his bipolar disorder, this book will fully examine his life and explain how our family dealt with his mental illness and difficult personality. It was sad to watch Dad’s life slowly spiral downward into a personal hell as he became his own worst enemy, especially with his personal relationships and finances. For those who knew him best, he was ultimately loved and appreciated as a person who wanted to make a positive impact on the world. Maybe, this book could give his life more meaning and serve as a cautionary tale for those with similar loved ones who refuse to seek help.”
Published by Page Publishing, David M. Gaffin’s engaging tale will take readers on a journey to discover how bipolar disorder can disrupt one’s life completely if left untreated, highlighting how the author’s father ruined his chances at success and achieving his dreams due to his unwillingness to receive proper treatment. Eye-opening and deeply personal, David shares his father’s story in order to highlight the importance of treating mental health issues, and to connect with those who may find themselves in a similar situation.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories