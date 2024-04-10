Author David M. Gaffin’s New Book, "My All-American, Bipolar Dad," Takes a Thoughtful Approach at Examining How the Author’s Father Was Impacted by His Bipolar Disorder

Recent release “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life” from Page Publishing author David M. Gaffin is a compelling look at the life and times of the author’s father, and how his refusal to deal with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder negatively impacted his family’s life, destroying his relationships and goals while leaving him blaming others.