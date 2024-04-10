Author Charlene Hanson’s New Book, "Women of Courage," is a Compassionate Workbook Intended for Guiding Women Towards Healing After Surviving Sexual Abuse
Recent release “Women of Courage: Empowered to Change! Workbook A Christian Support Group for Survivors of Sexual Abuse” from Covenant Books author Charlene Hanson is a faith-based workbook aimed at helping survivors of sexual violence overcome their past traumas in order to find inner healing and strength to move forward.
Nampa, ID, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charlene Hanson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been involved in ministry for over forty years and has a heart of compassion for women who are survivors of any kind of abuse, has completed her new book, “Women of Courage: Empowered to Change! Workbook A Christian Support Group for Survivors of Sexual Abuse”: a powerful guide designed to help women who have endured forms of sexual violence heal from their trauma.
Along with David, her husband of fifty-four years, author Charlene Hanson is a retired Foursquare pastor and now serves in Nampa, Idaho, at Christian Faith Center. She has gone through counseling training and has, for many years, helped women and families heal. The author has won two awards for her work with women in her community and has ministered in various churches and spoken at conferences and retreats. Her joy is helping to raise up leaders in Women of Courage and other areas of ministry.
The author writes, “Do you find yourself feeling depressed or worthless with no hope that your life can change? Do you struggle with memories from your past or present sexual or domestic abuse and don’t know where to go for help? Then ‘Women of Courage’ is the workbook for you! It is a Christ-centered support group for survivors of abuse. You will find lessons on healing from shame and guilt, who is responsible, telling your story, and forgiveness, plus much more. You can heal and be empowered to change with Jesus by your side and others who have walked where you are and now are healed and free!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlene Hanson’s new book is a powerful guide that will provide survivors with the tools they need to move forward, providing a path towards a new life and freedom in Christ.
Readers can purchase “Women of Courage: Empowered to Change! Workbook A Christian Support Group for Survivors of Sexual Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
