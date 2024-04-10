Author Charlene Hanson’s New Book, "Women of Courage," is a Compassionate Workbook Intended for Guiding Women Towards Healing After Surviving Sexual Abuse

Recent release “Women of Courage: Empowered to Change! Workbook A Christian Support Group for Survivors of Sexual Abuse” from Covenant Books author Charlene Hanson is a faith-based workbook aimed at helping survivors of sexual violence overcome their past traumas in order to find inner healing and strength to move forward.