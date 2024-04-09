Author Alexander Koleszar’s New Book, "The Power of Art," is a Personal Testament of How Art Can Transform a Life of Challenge and Tragedy Into a Meaningful Journey
Recent release “The Power of Art” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alexander Koleszar is about one person’s improbable journey and how art enabled him to coalesce tragedy into purpose and meaning.
Glendale, AZ, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexander Koleszar, a working artist who made the unlikely switch from the business and tech world at age 36 to the world of art, has completed his new book, “The Power of Art”: a riveting story that chronicles the author’s life from highly sensitive childhood through a circuitous path of uncertainty and curiosity that inevitably landed him a career that, while financially successful, was left personally wanting and tt was only through devastating tragedies in the early 1990’s and beyond that propelled him to seek meaning in life through art.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alexander Koleszar’s impactful narrative highlights not only the journey, but also the fruits of it, showcasing hundreds of paintings that the author created, and, in many cases, insight into his world that help the reader understand the context of his paintings, whether forged in life’s harsh or joyful moments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Power of Art” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
