Author gg raymond’s New Book “Norma and the Fly: A Novella” is an Artful Work That Explores What Happens When People Find Themselves Baffled by Life’s Unscripted Detours

Recent release “Norma and the Fly: A Novella” from Newman Springs Publishing author gg raymond is a creative work that plunges readers into a world where sense leaves off and whimsy abounds.