Author Clemmie Barnes’s New Book, "Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist," is a Moving Story of One Woman’s Desperate Fight to Escape Her Abusive Husband

Recent release “Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clemmie Barnes is a gripping and compelling novel that centers around Janet, who endures physical and mental abuse from her husband. Finally fed up with her daily torture, Janet hatches a plan to take her children and leave her husband for good but must risk everything in order to do so.