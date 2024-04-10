Author Clemmie Barnes’s New Book, "Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist," is a Moving Story of One Woman’s Desperate Fight to Escape Her Abusive Husband
Recent release “Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clemmie Barnes is a gripping and compelling novel that centers around Janet, who endures physical and mental abuse from her husband. Finally fed up with her daily torture, Janet hatches a plan to take her children and leave her husband for good but must risk everything in order to do so.
Fayetteville, NC, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clemmie Barnes, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoys cooking, reading good books, family gatherings, vacations, visiting the beach, taking walks in the park, and watching a good movie, has completed her new book, “Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist”: a powerful story of one woman’s struggles to escape from her abusive husband while also trying to protect her children.
Barnes begins her tale, “Home at last! I was so happy to be on my way home—my neat, clean, beautiful home, a place where I could relax after a long day at work. I could hardly wait to kick off these heels, take a long relaxing bubble bath, and climb into my nice, comfortable bed. Today was a twelve-hour business day, and I was truly exhausted. I left a message for my husband, Troy. Since he had the day off, I was sure he would hold down the fort, pick the kids up from school, feed them a healthy meal, and see to it that their homework was done and they were sleeping safely in bed. I know it seemed like a lot, but that was what I did every day when I came home from work, and this was the first time I’d ever asked my husband for help. I was sure he would not mind. After all, wasn’t marriage a partnership, and wasn’t this what married couples did, work together to take care of the family?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clemmie Barnes’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Janet’s fight to break free from the monster she has married and take back control of her life. Heartbreaking and emotionally stirring, Barnes shares her story in the hopes that it will resonate with readers who may find themselves in Janet’s shoes and provide the encouragement they need to leave whatever abusive situation they may be facing, no matter how difficult it may appear to be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
