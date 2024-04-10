Author Pastor Steven Ray Bragg’s New Book, “ACTS of the Philippines,” is a Powerful Memoir Revealing How the Author’s Mission in the Philippines Helped Him Rediscover God

Recent release “ACTS of the Philippines: A Modern Missionary's Journey Planting Churches in the Remote Villages of the Philippines and Discovering a Powerful, Awesome God along the Way” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pastor Steven Ray Bragg explores how the author’s Philippines mission became an instrumental step in his recovery towards reaffirming his faith and service to God.