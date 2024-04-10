Author Pastor Steven Ray Bragg’s New Book, “ACTS of the Philippines,” is a Powerful Memoir Revealing How the Author’s Mission in the Philippines Helped Him Rediscover God
Recent release “ACTS of the Philippines: A Modern Missionary's Journey Planting Churches in the Remote Villages of the Philippines and Discovering a Powerful, Awesome God along the Way” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pastor Steven Ray Bragg explores how the author’s Philippines mission became an instrumental step in his recovery towards reaffirming his faith and service to God.
New York, NY, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Steven Ray Bragg, a graduate of Boise Bible College, has completed his new book, “ACTS of the Philippines: A Modern Missionary's Journey Planting Churches in the Remote Villages of the Philippines and Discovering a Powerful, Awesome God along the Way”: a fascinating memoir that recounts how the author, after falling from his ministry, was restored to service by God in the Philippines.
In the seventeen years of serving as a missionary in the Philippines, Pastor Steven Ray Bragg planted thirty-five churches. The individual churches are collectively called River Rock Church Philippines, or RRCP, and to this day, RRCP is still thriving and growing in the number of churches being established. Along the way, Pastor Steve discovered a loving, powerful, and miraculous God. The story of his missionary journey is quite remarkable and inspirational. This story gives praise to the awesome God he came to know.
“This book is the story of God working in my life to accomplish His will of starting new Christian churches in the Philippines,” writes Pastor Steven. “We currently have thirty-five churches in remote, isolated communities. These communities have no other churches, and many are hearing the gospel for the first time.
“I am not writing this book to give attention to myself but to God. I am amazed that God would use someone like me. I also want to share the story of my privilege to walk with God, starting new churches, changing communities and lives, and saving souls.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the late Pastor Steven Ray Bragg’s captivating tale is shared with the author’s hope that his account of his missionary journey will help readers from all walks of life come to know God better, and become inspired as they witness God unleashes, establishing His church in a dark world.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase "ACTS of the Philippines: A Modern Missionary's Journey Planting Churches in the Remote Villages of the Philippines and Discovering a Powerful, Awesome God along the Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
