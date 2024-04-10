J.L. Graham’s New Book, “Scimitar Strike,” Follows American Forces Trying to Thwart a Qud Force Operative from Carrying Out a Series of Deadly Missions Against the US
New York, NY, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.L. Graham, a professor of practice at the Pennsylvania State University and director of the Red Cell Analytics Lab, has completed his most recent book, “Scimitar Strike”: a gripping drama that centers around United States intelligence forces working to stop the dreaded “Thirteen Revenge Scenarios” that have been enacted in retaliation for the assassination of an Iranian Quds Force commander.
After twenty-six years of active service in the US Marine Corps, author J.L. Graham joined the Pennsylvania State University faculty in October of 2007. He teaches intelligence analysis and modeling as part of the security and risk analysis degree program at Penn State. His passion is writing and facilitating intelligence exercises, teaching analytic methods, and mentoring students.
“The Iranian Quds Force enlists the help of Iranian expatriate Ash Esfahani to arrange for a cartel hit man. The mission is to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States. The plot is uncovered, and the FBI and DEA infiltrate using undercover agent Victor ‘V-Rod’ Rodriquez, aka Hector Cruz. After gaining the trust of the Iranian expatriate, Cruz must now gain the trust of Quds Force operative Ali Falahian.
“As the story evolves, the motivation and intent of the Iranian planners is exposed. In 2020, Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by a US missile strike. In retaliation, the regime developed ‘Thirteen Revenge Scenarios.’ The Iranian public and leadership were led to believe Soleimani’s death lay solely at the feet of the American government, but the general’s death has ties back to the IRGC. Soleimani’s successor, Abdul Reza Sasani’s motives are suspect. His rise to senior Quds Force general to replace Soleimani was, by all accounts, natural and expected—only Falahian has long suspected Sasani’s role in his mentor’s death and has vowed to retaliate.
“Ali Falahian has a storied past. As a young intelligence officer in Iraq, he orchestrated the Iranian IED campaign that resulted in many hundreds of US casualties. He was also instrumental in the attack on the Karbala Communication Compound that led to the death of several US military and CIA personnel. CIA operator David James ‘D. J.’ Dixon has been hunting Falahian ever since.
“The assassination attempt on the Saudi ambassador is not the only threat facing the FBI’s National Joint Terrorism Task Force. While the NJTTF chases down intelligence leads and attempts to thwart an attack, Ali Falahian moves onto the next of the ‘Thirteen Revenge Scenarios.’”
Published by Fulton Books, J.L. Graham’s book is the first installment in a five-book series and will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on a non-stop thrill ride full of shocking twists and international secrets. Heart-pounding and expertly paced, “Scimitar Strike” provides an unforgettable experience that will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Scimitar Strike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
