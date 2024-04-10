Ja’Net I. Brown’s Newly Released “The World Without” is an Informative Narrative That Explores the Importance of Various Creatures in the Environment
“The World Without” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ja’Net I. Brown is a celebration of the creepy crawly members of God’s creation that may not always be a favorite animal but still carry a high importance in environmental health.
Charlotte, NC, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The World Without”: a helpful resource for parents and educators who may be helping a young reader overcome fears of insects. “The World Without” is the creation of published author, Ja’Net I. Brown, a dedicated wife and mother who has been an educator for over twenty years.
Brown shares, “Most people do not like bugs of any type. If they could only just disappear, we would be just fine, right? Wrong! Everything on this earth was created with a purpose. In this story, you will learn about the importance of various creatures and their helpfulness to humans and the environment, even though they may not seem so important to us. There is also a connection to the purpose for which we were all created and the need for the acceptance of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ja’Net I. Brown’s new book is an educational and fun discussion that offers fun facts and enjoyable narrative.
Consumers can purchase “The World Without” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The World Without,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “Most people do not like bugs of any type. If they could only just disappear, we would be just fine, right? Wrong! Everything on this earth was created with a purpose. In this story, you will learn about the importance of various creatures and their helpfulness to humans and the environment, even though they may not seem so important to us. There is also a connection to the purpose for which we were all created and the need for the acceptance of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ja’Net I. Brown’s new book is an educational and fun discussion that offers fun facts and enjoyable narrative.
Consumers can purchase “The World Without” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The World Without,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories