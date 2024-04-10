Joan Marie’s Newly Released "Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging" is an Enchanting Adventure for Young Readers
“Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Marie invites readers on an exciting journey filled with mystery, friendship, and unexpected challenges.
New York, NY, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging,” a charming narrative that explores a collection of important lessons, is the creation of published author, Joan Marie.
Joan Marie shares, “Julia is excited because today is the day she goes on Grammy’s Treasure Hunt. She is a typical ten-year-old girl with one exception: Julia is a very accomplished chess player. Her adventure involves a unique and unusual chess game that she participates in on her quest to win her treasure. But there are many unexpected obstacles along the way that she encounters, plus a new friend she will meet. Julia will need to deal with all of this before she can claim the prize. Will Julia earn her treasure of a lifetime? Julia’s actions and reactions will determine the outcome. Let the game begin!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book is a delightful tale that captures the imagination of young readers and teaches valuable lessons about perseverance, friendship, and determination.
Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
