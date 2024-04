Joan Marie’s Newly Released "Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging" is an Enchanting Adventure for Young Readers

New York, NY, April 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging,” a charming narrative that explores a collection of important lessons, is the creation of published author, Joan Marie.Joan Marie shares, “Julia is excited because today is the day she goes on Grammy’s Treasure Hunt. She is a typical ten-year-old girl with one exception: Julia is a very accomplished chess player. Her adventure involves a unique and unusual chess game that she participates in on her quest to win her treasure. But there are many unexpected obstacles along the way that she encounters, plus a new friend she will meet. Julia will need to deal with all of this before she can claim the prize. Will Julia earn her treasure of a lifetime? Julia’s actions and reactions will determine the outcome. Let the game begin!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie’s new book is a delightful tale that captures the imagination of young readers and teaches valuable lessons about perseverance, friendship, and determination.Consumers can purchase “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Grammy’s Treasure Hunt: Julia’s Judging,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.