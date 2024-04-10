G. Brian Christie’s Newly Released “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN” is a Helpful Resource for Spiritual Growth
“JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Brian Christie navigates the profound teachings of Jesus, providing practical wisdom and guidance tailored to the unique challenges and aspirations faced by men in their pursuit of a deeper connection with their faith.
Williamsburg, VA, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men”: an empowering message for men seeking a deeper connection with God. “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” is the creation of published author, G. Brian Christie, a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary and the University of Texas who is a transactional lawyer, business executive, and company director who has taught men’s Bible studies in churches in Texas, California, and Virginia over the past forty-five years.
Christie shares, “This book is intended for Christian men who want to grow in their faith by understanding, knowing, and applying God’s Word to their daily lives. It is a fast-paced but solid exposition of the Gospel of Mark. Mark writes in a no-frills, 'just the facts' manner. He records eighteen miracles that Jesus performed—casting out evil spirits, healings, raising the dead, walking on water, feeding the five thousand and the four thousand, calming the storm, and of course, the final and most significant miracle is his resurrection. These all showed that Jesus was indeed the Messiah, the Son of God. And that’s good news because if he is truly the Messiah and the Son of God, his death and resurrection were effective to provide forgiveness and eternal salvation to those who believe in him.
“This book is not written by a seminary professor, pastor, or full-time Christian worker. It is written by a businessman to businessmen as a fellow traveler, who has spent a lifetime immersed in the hurly-burly of the business world.
“Each chapter can be read in about ten minutes. Ideal for busy men. Recommend reading one a day for twenty-five days or as part of a men’s Bible study group—a chapter or two a week.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Brian Christie’s new book is rooted in biblical truths and serves as a beacon of inspiration for the modern Christian man.
Consumers can purchase “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christie shares, “This book is intended for Christian men who want to grow in their faith by understanding, knowing, and applying God’s Word to their daily lives. It is a fast-paced but solid exposition of the Gospel of Mark. Mark writes in a no-frills, 'just the facts' manner. He records eighteen miracles that Jesus performed—casting out evil spirits, healings, raising the dead, walking on water, feeding the five thousand and the four thousand, calming the storm, and of course, the final and most significant miracle is his resurrection. These all showed that Jesus was indeed the Messiah, the Son of God. And that’s good news because if he is truly the Messiah and the Son of God, his death and resurrection were effective to provide forgiveness and eternal salvation to those who believe in him.
“This book is not written by a seminary professor, pastor, or full-time Christian worker. It is written by a businessman to businessmen as a fellow traveler, who has spent a lifetime immersed in the hurly-burly of the business world.
“Each chapter can be read in about ten minutes. Ideal for busy men. Recommend reading one a day for twenty-five days or as part of a men’s Bible study group—a chapter or two a week.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Brian Christie’s new book is rooted in biblical truths and serves as a beacon of inspiration for the modern Christian man.
Consumers can purchase “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JESUS THE MESSIAH, THE SON OF GOD AN EXPOSITION OF THE GOSPEL OF MARK FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories