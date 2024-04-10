G. Brian Christie’s Nnewly Released “SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” Fosters Spiritual Maturity and Growth
“SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: SPIRITUAL GROWTH FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Brian Christie guides men on a journey of spiritual growth, unlocking the transformative power of superabounding grace. Rooted in the biblical foundation of Romans, this exposition offers men a roadmap to navigate life's challenges with resilience, grace, and a deeper understanding of their identity in Christ.
Williamsburg, VA, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: SPIRITUAL GROWTH FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men”: an helpful daily resource for spiritual nourishment. “SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: SPIRITUAL GROWTH FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” is the creation of published author, G. Brian Christie, a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary and the University of Texas who is a transactional lawyer, business executive, and company director who has taught men’s Bible studies in churches in Texas, California, and Virginia over the past forty-five years.
Christie shares, “This book is intended for Christian men who want to grow in their faith by understanding, knowing, and applying God’s Word to their daily lives. It is a solid exposition of Romans 5–8, in which the apostle Paul sets out the benefits of justification and God’s superabounding grace, which include reconciliation, salvation from God’s wrath on that Final Judgment Day, eternal life, new life in Christ, serving in the new way of the Spirit, freedom from the old realm of sin and death, and the benefits and blessing of being indwelt by the Spirit. But the thrust of these chapters is God’s unstoppable purpose to bring us justified sinners to glory—resurrection bodies on the restored earth with Christ forever. This book is not written by a seminary professor, pastor, or full-time Christian worker. It is written by a businessman to businessmen, as a fellow traveler, who has spent a lifetime immersed in the hurly-burly of the business world. So the application of the exposition directly addresses the issues men in the business world face on a daily basis like greed, pride, sexual temptation, anger, patience, priorities, humility, lying (exaggeration), and perseverance. It is heavy on grace, forgiveness, and restoration.
“Each chapter can be read in about ten to twelve minutes. Ideal for busy men. Recommend reading one a day for forty days or as part of a men’s Bible study group—a chapter or two a week.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Brian Christie’s new book empowers readers to discover and embrace the boundless grace God offers.
Consumers can purchase “SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: SPIRITUAL GROWTH FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SUPERABOUNDING GRACE AN EXPOSITION OF ROMANS 5-8 FOR MEN: SPIRITUAL GROWTH FOR MEN: Spiritual Growth for Men,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
