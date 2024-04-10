Tiffany Singletary’s Newly Released "Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems" is an Emotional Journey Through Verse
“Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffany Singletary offers readers a poignant collection of verse that reflects the author's personal experiences, emotions, and spiritual insights. Through her evocative poetry, Singletary invites readers to explore themes of faith, love, loss, and redemption, providing solace and inspiration along the way.
Bay City, TX, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems”: an emotionally and spiritually charged reading experience. “Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems” is the creation of published author, Tiffany Singletary.
Singletary shares, “Then Jesus left the vicinity of Tyre and went through Sidon, down to the Sea of Galilee and into the region of the Decapolis. There some people brought to him a man who was deaf and could hardly talk, and they begged Jesus to place his hand on him. After he took him aside, away from the crowd, Jesus put his fingers into the man’s ears. Then he spit and touched the man’s tongue. He looked up to heaven and with a deep sigh said to him, 'Ephphatha!' (which means 'Be opened!'). At this, the man’s ears were opened, his tongue was loosened and he began to speak plainly. Jesus commanded them not to tell anyone. But the more he did so, the more they kept talking about it. People were overwhelmed with amazement. 'He has done everything well,' they said. 'He even makes the deaf hear and the mute speak.' (Mark 7:31–37 NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Singletary’s new book is a testament to the power of poetry to heal, inspire, and uplift. With its emotive verses and heartfelt reflections, Singletary's book is sure to resonate with readers seeking solace and inspiration in the written word.
Consumers can purchase “Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lyrics of My Life: Book of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
