Cole Phillips’s Newly Released "The Adventure of the Twisted Truths" is an Intriguing Tale of Deception and Dangerous Foes
“The Adventure of the Twisted Truths” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cole Phillips takes readers on a mission to uncover the truth. Facing government cover-ups, corruption, and hired assassins, the protagonists must navigate a web of deceit to expose the twisted truths hidden within the city’s corridors of power.
Summerville, SC, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventure of the Twisted Truths”: a compelling murder mystery that will delight and entertain. “The Adventure of the Twisted Truths” is the creation of published author, Cole Phillips.
Phillips shares, “It has been five years since the feared serial killer known as the Grand Reaper stalked the streets of the city of Lundon, the greatest metropolitan city in the world of Tera, five years since a cabal within the Lundon government and Lord Supreme Judge Questus Darkclaw covered up a shocking truth about the shadowy killer. But when young law student William Tudor is made the scapegoat in the murder of an investigative journalist, Professor Hershel Pendragon realizes he needs to solve the Grand Reaper case once and for all.
“Enlisting the aid of renowned private detective Francis Foresight, the professor flies to the City of Mandar. His mission is to hunt for clues about a mysterious individual known as the Dragon Lord whom the professor believes holds the key to solving the mystery. Back in Lundon, William is making a name for himself as he fights in court to uncover the secrets of the Grand Reaper.
“But there are those in power who do not wish for the truth to be revealed, and they will stop at nothing to silence their foes. Forged evidence, hired assassins, and a corrupt Ministry of Justice are just a few of the roadblocks Will faces. In order to survive, Will must rely on the help of his friends: the loyal Emily May, the sharp-shooting Robert of Locksley, and a strange individual named Vigilant Justice, whose face and origins are shrouded in mystery by the mask he always wears. But will their help be enough to unravel the government’s twisted truths? Or will agents of death silence them first?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cole Phillips’s new book captivates readers with its intricate plot, dynamic characters, and the unraveling of mysteries that shape the destiny of Lundon.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventure of the Twisted Truths” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventure of the Twisted Truths,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
