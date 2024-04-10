Cole Phillips’s Newly Released "The Adventure of the Twisted Truths" is an Intriguing Tale of Deception and Dangerous Foes

“The Adventure of the Twisted Truths” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cole Phillips takes readers on a mission to uncover the truth. Facing government cover-ups, corruption, and hired assassins, the protagonists must navigate a web of deceit to expose the twisted truths hidden within the city’s corridors of power.