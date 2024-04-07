Amid Apple's Sideloading Shift, Hexnode Allows Enterprises to Block Marketplace App Installation on iOS Devices
San Franciso, CA, April 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In light of Apple's recent announcement concerning the introduction of sideloading and alternate app stores for its European iPhones, Hexnode has rolled out the "allowMarketplaceAppInstallation" feature for enterprises. This new restriction empowers IT administrators to effortlessly block sideloading by toggling the option to false, effectively fortifying the ecosystem against unauthorized access to third-party app stores.
Digital Markets Acts- European Union vs. iOS?
In 2022, the European Union (EU) enacted the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulatory framework crafted to promote equitable competition within digital markets. Under this legislation, certain online platforms can be designated as “gatekeepers,” with accompanying obligations to curb anti-competitive practices. Consequently, Apple had to let go of its "walled garden" approach and embrace the EU’s demands. With the imminent launch of iOS 17.4, the tech giant introduced an alternative app marketplace, app stores hosted and operated by third parties in Europe. These platforms will have the capability to deliver apps directly to iPhones from sources outside the App Store. It's worth noting that access to alternative app marketplaces will be limited to EU countries and devices running iOS 17.4 or later models.
Is Security at Stake?
While these transformative developments herald new challenges for iOS deployments across Europe, Hexnode offers comprehensive solutions to manage and mitigate these changes through a suite of new and updated commands and restrictions:
- Marketplace App Installation: Administrators can prevent the installation of applications sourced from the web and curtail the installation of apps originating from any alternative marketplace apps already installed.
- Install Apps from App Store: Prevents users from accessing the App Store, leading to the removal of its icon from the home screen. This restriction equally applies to alternative marketplace stores and their associated applications.
- Remove Apps: Disables the removal of applications from iOS devices, encompassing those obtained from alternative marketplace platforms.
Apple emphasizes that alternate distribution channels, if not effectively regulated, could heighten privacy, security, and safety concerns for both users and developers. Additionally, the company acknowledges its limited capacity to mitigate these risks and provide adequate support and refunds to affected customers. Consequently, while these shifts may present opportunities for threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities and access sensitive user or corporate data, it falls upon administrators to implement appropriate security protocols to thwart potential threats stemming from malicious code or pirated software infiltrating their iOS ecosystem.
About Hexnode
Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs.
