The Growth Trajectory of FAST Channels: Decenterads’ Predictions
The landscape of television consumption is rapidly evolving, marked by the substantial expansion of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television. Recent data from mediapost.com highlights a significant surge in U.S. households embracing ad-supported streaming, with a notable uptick to 41% in the third quarter of 2023 from 31% in the first quarter of the same year.
New York, NY, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FAST channels, characterized by their consumer-centric model offering complimentary content supported by advertising, have become increasingly popular, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty. This trend underscores the enduring appeal of free, ad-supported content among diverse demographics.
According to Statista’s global data and business intelligence platform, the FAST market is projected to reach US$9.06 billion in 2024 and increase to US$11.83 billion by 2027. The United States is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in 2024, amounting to US$7,752.00 million.
Marketers and content producers stand to benefit from this burgeoning market, with opportunities to connect with diverse demographics, especially cord-cutters and millennials. Tailoring campaigns to popular content genres on FAST channels, such as classic TV shows and movies, can effectively engage viewers.
Leading FAST channels include Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, XUMO, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, Roku Channel, and Crackle. These channels present a wide array of content, from live channels to on-demand titles, all supported by advertising.
"As early as 2027, FAST channels can expect to reach nearly $12 billion in revenue," stated advanced-television.com, signaling a significant shift in viewing habits towards free, ad-supported content. The FAST market expands, and advertisers must navigate brand safety concerns and optimize their campaigns to capitalize on the dynamic viewing behaviors of audiences across different platforms.
The DecenterAds blog is a valuable resource for industry professionals who want to gain further insights and knowledge on key trends.
