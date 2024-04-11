George Walterfield Roberts’s Newly Released "The Source of Happiness and Joy" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Faith and the Promise of Eternity

“The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Walterfield Roberts is a profound exploration of the keys to leading a joy-filled life and securing a place in Christ's eternal kingdom.