George Walterfield Roberts’s Newly Released "The Source of Happiness and Joy" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Faith and the Promise of Eternity
“The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Walterfield Roberts is a profound exploration of the keys to leading a joy-filled life and securing a place in Christ's eternal kingdom.
New York, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem”: a transformative guide unveiling the secrets to a happy and fulfilling life. “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem” is the creation of published author, George Walterfield Roberts, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica, an honors Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, with a double major in philosophy and sociology, an honors BBA degree from Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Canada, and an MBA from South University, Savannah Georgia USA. He obtained the Delta Mu Delta award in 2014.
Roberts shares, “The greatest and most frequently asked question in the world is now being answered. George W. Roberts has presented the answer in this book entitled: 'The source of happiness and joy.' People are concerned about what will happen after death. Jesus Christ, our creator and savior, is the only person that knows the future.
“The author believes that he has received a holy spirit revelation and is eager to convey the message to the world of what Christ says a person should do to enter the New Jerusalem. Before we can enter the kingdom, there must be a time in our life when God sees no sin. What time is this? The answers will be made abundantly clear in this book. God has also given us a promise: 'And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.' (John 11: 26.) We are required to live in obedience to His will.
“Jesus Christ who will be the judge, says that many will be disappointed at the judgement. As a result, the message proclaimed in this book will be a revelation of exactly what Christ requires for entrance to His eternal kingdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Walterfield Roberts’s new book is a testament to the author's deep spiritual insights and commitment to sharing the wisdom he has gained on the path to eternal joy.
Consumers can purchase “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roberts shares, “The greatest and most frequently asked question in the world is now being answered. George W. Roberts has presented the answer in this book entitled: 'The source of happiness and joy.' People are concerned about what will happen after death. Jesus Christ, our creator and savior, is the only person that knows the future.
“The author believes that he has received a holy spirit revelation and is eager to convey the message to the world of what Christ says a person should do to enter the New Jerusalem. Before we can enter the kingdom, there must be a time in our life when God sees no sin. What time is this? The answers will be made abundantly clear in this book. God has also given us a promise: 'And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.' (John 11: 26.) We are required to live in obedience to His will.
“Jesus Christ who will be the judge, says that many will be disappointed at the judgement. As a result, the message proclaimed in this book will be a revelation of exactly what Christ requires for entrance to His eternal kingdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Walterfield Roberts’s new book is a testament to the author's deep spiritual insights and commitment to sharing the wisdom he has gained on the path to eternal joy.
Consumers can purchase “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Source of Happiness and Joy: How to Live a Happy and Joyful Life and in the End Reign with Christ in the New Jerusalem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories