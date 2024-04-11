Randy Lewis’s Newly Released "The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1" is a Comprehensive Examination of Key Biblical Stories
“The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Lewis “Capes” serves as a valuable resource for readers seeking a deep and thorough understanding of the Bible.
Waynesboro, GA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1”: an insightful exploration of familiar biblical themes and stories. “The Book of Capes: Bible Stories: Book 1” is the creation of published author, Randy Lewis “Capes.”
Lewis shares, “This book is about Bible stories, so whoever read them will read these stories of the Bible the right way, and learn them all the right way, and will be absolutely sure that it is the right way, and that way you won’t never ever have to take no one else’s words for it again, and have no doubt because it is completely undeniable unto you, and you can finally say that you know that Bible, that you have learned the Bible, that the Bible is not confusing to you anymore, it is not no parable and no mystery no more, and the whole entire Bible is true after all.
“These books are my notebooks from over the last sixteen years, and therefore, all of my books are only my notebooks, and so far as of now, I have written about ninety-five subject notebook tablets of many, many, many books of the Bible stories, like this one. And therefore, I have over thirty thousand pages of books upon books, and more than the world can contain, and way more than enough, more than any average person will read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Lewis’s new book offers readers a wealth of insights and interpretations, providing a valuable resource for both newcomers and seasoned students of the Bible.
