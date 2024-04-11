Wally Gonzalez Jr.’s Newly Released "John 3:16.5" is an Enlightening Journey of Faith
“John 3:16.5: The Rest of the Story: A Practical Guide into Reading the Bible and Understanding Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wally Gonzalez Jr. offers readers a comprehensive and accessible approach to exploring the Bible and understanding the core tenets of Christianity.
Corpus Christi, TX, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “John 3:16.5: The Rest of the Story: A Practical Guide into Reading the Bible and Understanding Christianity”: a valuable resource for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of Christianity and its teachings, is the creation of published author, Wally Gonzalez Jr.
Gonzalez shares, “I remember first searching for truth in the nineties. My mind was captivated into the introductory Left Behind series of books, which were about the apocalypse and the Rapture. While fictitious, the grave thoughts stirred a deep desire in me to better understand Christianity and salvation.
“The next best-selling book that captured my mind was the book of Scientology. The book was intriguing into the deep study of engrams, which for me was a good crosswalk back into Christianity. My next natural outlook was into other Christian-denomination establishments, focuses, and teachings. As we closed in on Y2K, Cora and I joined in our church’s first home Bible studies (Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Huntsville, Alabama).
“It was a small Bible study group, but it was a good and diversified group, three married couples figuring it out as we went. A lawyer (Doug), a religious studied person (Dennis), and Cora (she has always been my smarter half), myself, and the other two wives. (I loved this group; the spreads and snacks we would bring together! Thank you, Ginger and Robin, Cora! We did it!) It’s been a long, tested journey for Cora and I (more than thirty years). Never give up! God waits for us all, and he has time.
“According to an article from Catholic Daily Meditation (July 27, 2022), 'The Pearl of Great Price,' 'The truth is that the more we come to know God, the more we seek Him, and the more we seek Him, the more we realize we do not fully know Him. But this revelation draws us ever more deeply into the life of God and the acquisition of the Kingdom of Heaven.'
“May you be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wally Gonzalez Jr.’s new book provides readers with practical tools and insights to deepen their spiritual journey and develop a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “John 3:16.5: The Rest of the Story: A Practical Guide into Reading the Bible and Understanding Christianity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John 3:16.5: The Rest of the Story: A Practical Guide into Reading the Bible and Understanding Christianity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
