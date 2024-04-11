Dr. James E. Selby Jr.’s Newly Released "The Poems of Faith" is a Compassionate Resource for Encouragement for Those Facing Health Challenges

“The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. James E. Selby Jr. is a heartfelt and uplifting anthology that draws upon the author's deep spiritual insights and compassionate perspective.