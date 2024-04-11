Dr. James E. Selby Jr.’s Newly Released "The Poems of Faith" is a Compassionate Resource for Encouragement for Those Facing Health Challenges
“The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. James E. Selby Jr. is a heartfelt and uplifting anthology that draws upon the author's deep spiritual insights and compassionate perspective.
New York, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments”: a thoughtful arrangement of insightful poetry. “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments” is the creation of published author, Dr. James E. Selby Jr., a dedicated husband who expresses gratitude for being the recipient of lifesaving transplants for both his heart and kidney. James has completed a doctoral degree from Central Michigan University and works as a director in the federal government.
Selby shares, “The Poems of Faith was written to give hope to people suffering with any type of health ailment and to encourage and inspire them to trust in God and believe in the power of healing. The faith that James had was strong enough to get him through the many obstacles in his path in which he triumphed over. People suffer from all types of health conditions today and need some type of tool to continue to inspire them to press on and that there is going to be a brighter tomorrow. The Poems of Faith was written for that purpose. The book includes the poem entitled 'The News,' which was the author’s first poem of faith. 'The News' was written while the author was waiting for his lifesaving organ transplants. This poem has area recognition because it has been recited by the author at various functions. The poem was hung on the transplant ward at the hospital that performed his organ transplant surgeries. Each poem was written with a different aspect of life in mind for people that are suffering and or recovering from health ailments as well as having faith and believing in the power of God. The Poems of Faith chronicle the first five years of James’s life after he received his lifesaving organ transplants.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James E. Selby Jr.’s new book skillfully navigates the emotional landscapes of those grappling with health challenges, offering solace, inspiration, and a profound connection to faith that resonates with readers on a profound level.
Consumers can purchase “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Selby shares, “The Poems of Faith was written to give hope to people suffering with any type of health ailment and to encourage and inspire them to trust in God and believe in the power of healing. The faith that James had was strong enough to get him through the many obstacles in his path in which he triumphed over. People suffer from all types of health conditions today and need some type of tool to continue to inspire them to press on and that there is going to be a brighter tomorrow. The Poems of Faith was written for that purpose. The book includes the poem entitled 'The News,' which was the author’s first poem of faith. 'The News' was written while the author was waiting for his lifesaving organ transplants. This poem has area recognition because it has been recited by the author at various functions. The poem was hung on the transplant ward at the hospital that performed his organ transplant surgeries. Each poem was written with a different aspect of life in mind for people that are suffering and or recovering from health ailments as well as having faith and believing in the power of God. The Poems of Faith chronicle the first five years of James’s life after he received his lifesaving organ transplants.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James E. Selby Jr.’s new book skillfully navigates the emotional landscapes of those grappling with health challenges, offering solace, inspiration, and a profound connection to faith that resonates with readers on a profound level.
Consumers can purchase “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Poems of Faith: A Spiritual Collection of Poems to Provide Hope and Encouragement for People Who Are Suffering from Health Ailments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories