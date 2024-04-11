New Book, "The Splendid Spark,” from Author Nancy de Arrigunaga, Inspires Resilience and Hope for Children Who’ve Experienced Trauma
Recent release, “The Splendid Spark,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy de Arrigunaga, is a heartwarming story that follows the life of a young boy, who, despite what he portrays on the outside, struggles with inner turmoil. When he meets a magical friend, he soon learns the value of trust and self-acceptance and uncovers his uniquely special spark.
Palmetto Bay, FL, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With her debut children’s book, “The Splendid Spark,” author Nancy de Arrigunaga, captivates readers with a heartwarming story that follows the life of a little boy who, despite appearing strong and brave on the outside, encounters things that make him sad and angry on the inside. With the help of an unexpected friend, he learns the importance of self-acceptance and the value of friendship and kindness toward others.
“The Splendid Spark” subtly reveals the effects of trauma on children and their difficulty with knowing how to cope with challenging experiences on their own. The “scary things that follow” the young boy are intentionally left ambiguous, to allow readers to connect their own experiences to that of the main character, seeing themselves in the story and working through trauma in a similar way.
“One of the most impressive aspects of 'The Splendid Spark' is its ability to address complex emotional themes in a manner that is accessible and age appropriate. From navigating friendship to embracing hope, the book tackles a range of topics that resonate deeply with children facing similar challenges.” Goodreads Book Review
“It is a story that strikes a chord with me, not only as a mother and teacher but also as the wife of a behavioral therapist who works with little ones,” de Arrigunaga said. “After learning of the traumas that plagued my dad throughout his childhood, I’ve become even more aware of the significance of guiding and inspiring all children to embrace and honor their uniqueness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nancy de Arrigunaga’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, helping them to see themselves through the eyes of those who find beauty and potential in them. “Through a relatable character and beautiful watercolor illustrations, it effectively conveys the message that each child and later adult, possesses a unique spark waiting to be ignited or reignited.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Splendid Spark” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Amazon, Apple iBooks Store or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at (732) 243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The Splendid Spark” subtly reveals the effects of trauma on children and their difficulty with knowing how to cope with challenging experiences on their own. The “scary things that follow” the young boy are intentionally left ambiguous, to allow readers to connect their own experiences to that of the main character, seeing themselves in the story and working through trauma in a similar way.
“One of the most impressive aspects of 'The Splendid Spark' is its ability to address complex emotional themes in a manner that is accessible and age appropriate. From navigating friendship to embracing hope, the book tackles a range of topics that resonate deeply with children facing similar challenges.” Goodreads Book Review
“It is a story that strikes a chord with me, not only as a mother and teacher but also as the wife of a behavioral therapist who works with little ones,” de Arrigunaga said. “After learning of the traumas that plagued my dad throughout his childhood, I’ve become even more aware of the significance of guiding and inspiring all children to embrace and honor their uniqueness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nancy de Arrigunaga’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, helping them to see themselves through the eyes of those who find beauty and potential in them. “Through a relatable character and beautiful watercolor illustrations, it effectively conveys the message that each child and later adult, possesses a unique spark waiting to be ignited or reignited.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Splendid Spark” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Amazon, Apple iBooks Store or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at (732) 243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories