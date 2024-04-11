New Book, "The Splendid Spark,” from Author Nancy de Arrigunaga, Inspires Resilience and Hope for Children Who’ve Experienced Trauma

Recent release, “The Splendid Spark,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy de Arrigunaga, is a heartwarming story that follows the life of a young boy, who, despite what he portrays on the outside, struggles with inner turmoil. When he meets a magical friend, he soon learns the value of trust and self-acceptance and uncovers his uniquely special spark.