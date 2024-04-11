Authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone’s New Book, "Ben Is A Bear," Follows a Bear Named Ben Throughout His Day and All His Adventures Along the Way

Recent release “Ben Is A Bear” from Covenant Books authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone is an adorable story that centers around Ben, a wild bear who enjoys playing every day. With the help of his family and friends, Ben always manages to find a new adventure waiting for him just around the corner.