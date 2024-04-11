Authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone’s New Book, "Ben Is A Bear," Follows a Bear Named Ben Throughout His Day and All His Adventures Along the Way
Recent release “Ben Is A Bear” from Covenant Books authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone is an adorable story that centers around Ben, a wild bear who enjoys playing every day. With the help of his family and friends, Ben always manages to find a new adventure waiting for him just around the corner.
Millington, MI, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jannis Willbanks, who loves spending time with her family and friends and being outdoors, and Carolynn Balderstone, a Christian artist, hairdresser, and makeup artist who loves God, art, and nature, have completed their new book, “Ben Is A Bear”: a charming story that follows the daily adventures of a wild bear living in the forest.
In “Ben Is A Bear,” readers will be introduced to Ben, the titular bear who lives in the forest with his friends and family. Throughout this tale, readers will discover all the fun activities Ben enjoys doing throughout the day, such as climbing trees, eating honey, and spending time with his family.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone’s new book is a captivating story that is sure to touch the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this colorful and engaging experience over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Ben Is A Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
