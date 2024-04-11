Author Susan Chappell’s New Book, "Resuming the Kalifee," Begins with a Grand Celebration of the Kalifee People, Until They Face Their Dangerous Internal Struggles
Recent release “Resuming the Kalifee” from Page Publishing author Susan Chappell plunges readers into the world of the Kalifee people, starting with a celebration following the defeat of the evil Gogatt. All seems to be thriving in their community, until they come face-to-face with the greatest fight of all: their internal struggle.
Ellaville, GA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Chappell has completed her new book, “Resuming the Kalifee”: an enthralling fantasy novel that follows the next chapter for the Kalifee people.
The evil Gogatt has not been seen in at least two suns. Things are going so well for the Kalifee people. The crops are thriving, and the brothels are at their highest revenue. The divine lives within all people and the Kalifee know it and express it so well. There is love and love lost. Betrayal is waiting in the wonderful disguise of love, giving, and commitment. These fighting women and men do so much more than fight the enemy. The internal struggle, after all, is the greatest fight of all.
Author Susan Chappell writes, “The Gogatt had not been seen in more than two turns of the earth around the sun. The Califia made sure that patrols were out almost every day. Niea and her team scouted regularly. Not a single sign had been seen of any marauders. No slavers, no beatings, no rapes, and no Gogatt. Many trip wires had been located and removed. No one so far had been caught in their evil traps. If it had not been for Vahar getting Cal and Tulie loose from the deadly snares; surely they would both be dead. Everyone was so grateful to her for her skill, bravery, and using what she had to do what she needed to do. Her story would surely become a Kalifee legend—getting that close to several Gogatts, successfully killing all four of them, and saving two of the most talented fighters in the Kalifee, all while being nine moons pregnant. Now that was a matter for a heroine’s journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Chappell’s spellbinding tale invites readers to discover how the story of the Kalifee people unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Resuming the Kalifee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
