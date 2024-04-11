Alphonso A. Christian I’s New Book, "My Memoirs: An Autobiography," is the True Account of His Life and the Obstacles He Overcame to Succeed, Despite Adversity
Recent release “My Memoirs: An Autobiography” from Page Publishing author Alphonso A. Christian, MPH is the true story of his incredible life. Written by Alphonso and edited by his daughter Cora, "My Memoirs" reveals the incredible determination and perseverance Alphonso displayed in order to make a life for himself, support his family, and find innumerable successes.
New York, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cora L.E. Christian, MD, MPH has released her late father’s new book, “My Memoirs: An Autobiography”: a gripping and compelling novel originally written by her father and edited by Cora, it recounts his life story, experiences, and the struggles he was forced to overcome in order to achieve his accomplishments and triumphs in the face of adversity.
Cora writes, “Many may think that 1917 and 2017 do not have much in common. Though times have changed, what is essential often stays the same. These memoirs are a thrilling narrative of Alphonso A. Christian I, a barefoot boy in the most remote and undeveloped district of the United States Virgin Islands. He never had the opportunity to attend a university. He defied the odds to rise to be a judge, a commissioner, and an executive secretary of the Virgin Islands Legislature, one of the most influential United States Virgin Islands legislature positions. Alphonso A. Christian I is one of the very few who served in all three branches of government. A Renaissance man, an autodidact polymath, he taught himself three languages, never forgetting to stand grounded in family by caring for his wife and six children.
“Chapter after chapter allows Alphonso, through his life experiences, to tell a local story affected to its core by national and at times, international life-changing events. He catches your attention.
“Judge Alphonso A. Christian I’s vignettes of his early childhood in Frederiksted, Saint Croix; his relocation to Charlotte Amalie, Saint Thomas; his job experiences, his family life, and his public life for seventy-five (75) of his almost ninety (90) years of existence on this earth is actual proof that every obstacle has an opportunity built in. Some walls do not need to be torn down. They need to be demolished to see the opening on the other side. Without the obstacles and the walls he encountered, he would not have realized the inner strength he so vividly describes and the determination to be true to himself. Regardless of age, race, nationality, socioeconomic status, or geographic location, every reader will be enlightened by Judge Christian’s memoirs. It is a story—a testament—that you should never give up on yourself no matter what confronts you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alphonso A. Christian’s captivating novel will take readers on the unforgettable and true journey as he faces the most difficult trials and obstacles placed on his life’s path. Thought-provoking and poignant, “My Memoirs: An Autobiography” is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its beautiful and satisfying conclusion.
