Alphonso A. Christian I’s New Book, "My Memoirs: An Autobiography," is the True Account of His Life and the Obstacles He Overcame to Succeed, Despite Adversity

Recent release “My Memoirs: An Autobiography” from Page Publishing author Alphonso A. Christian, MPH is the true story of his incredible life. Written by Alphonso and edited by his daughter Cora, "My Memoirs" reveals the incredible determination and perseverance Alphonso displayed in order to make a life for himself, support his family, and find innumerable successes.