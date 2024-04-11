Author Liz Batton’s New Book, "A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey," Follows a Wood Carver Who Listens to a Woman’s Memories She Shared with Her Late Son
Recent release “A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey” from Page Publishing author Liz Batton tells the story of a young boy whose family does everything they can to bring joy into his life and make great memories after he is found to be ill. These memories are shared by his mother with a wood carver, who is inspired to make her a gift...
Casper, WY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Liz Batton, who enjoys writing stories based on dreams and interactions with people she cares about in life, has completed her new book, “A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey”: a heartfelt story of a wood carver who, after hearing a woman’s tale about her son who passed away, decides to do something kind for her to honor her son and his love for “A Marble Story.”
One day while walking through a cemetery, a wood carver spies a woman sitting by herself reading “A Marble Story.” Curious about why she chose to read alone in the cemetery, the wood carver strikes up a conversation with her, and learns that not long ago, her son passed away, and his favorite story while ill in the hospital was “A Marble Story.” After being moved by the woman’s tale, the wood carver comes up with a brilliant idea and sets to work in order to craft a perfect gift for the woman.
Published by Page Publishing, Liz Batton’s engaging tale is a poignant look at the importance of living life to the fullest, and making as many memories as possible with one’s loved ones even if their time on Earth might not be long. With colorful artwork to help bring Batton’s story to life, “A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them back to enjoy this touching tale again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
