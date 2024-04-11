Author Liz Batton’s New Book, "A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey," Follows a Wood Carver Who Listens to a Woman’s Memories She Shared with Her Late Son

Recent release “A Marble Story: Part Three: The Life of Mikey” from Page Publishing author Liz Batton tells the story of a young boy whose family does everything they can to bring joy into his life and make great memories after he is found to be ill. These memories are shared by his mother with a wood carver, who is inspired to make her a gift...