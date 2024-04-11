Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood,” Shows That Thanking Those Who Have Helped Others is Always Appreciated

Recent release “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead tells the delightful tale of a family of birds known as the Killdeer who fear for their lives and eggs when a flood starts. Thanks to the kindness of a nearby couple of humans, the Killdeer family are saved from the waters, and make sure to go out of their way to thank them for their kindness.