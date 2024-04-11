Author Bette Stead’s New Book, “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood,” Shows That Thanking Those Who Have Helped Others is Always Appreciated
Recent release “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead tells the delightful tale of a family of birds known as the Killdeer who fear for their lives and eggs when a flood starts. Thanks to the kindness of a nearby couple of humans, the Killdeer family are saved from the waters, and make sure to go out of their way to thank them for their kindness.
Houston, TX, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, professor emerita, C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, where she taught for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood”: a charming story that follows the events of a family of birds who are saved from a flood by two kind humans, and in turn find a way to properly thank them.
“How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood” follows Charles and Charlene, two killdeer birds that find a nice place to settle and form a nest in order to raise their eggs. But when the area becomes threatened by a flood, they become scared for their safety and wonder how to get their eggs away from the rising waters. Just as things seem hopeless for them, a kind pair of humans arrive to save the day, and bring Charles, Charlene, and their eggs to their home to wait out the flood. Afterwards, Charles and Charlene decide to do the right thing and thank their rescuers.
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Charles and Charlene’s adventures, discovering the importance of helping others in their time of need, and thanking those that go out of their way to help others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “How The Killdeer Family Survived The Great Flood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
