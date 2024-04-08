Halloween: Mask of Evil (A Halloween Fan Film) by MBWFilms is Streaming Now on YouTube
A Halloween fan film that treads new waters in a stale pond. Featured in an article about Fan Films by Dread Central
Lake Havasu City, AZ, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Halloween: Mask of Evil is a 2024 Halloween fan film that features a storyline that hasn't been done before in the franchise or other fan films. Myers is on the hunt for his childhood clown mask, the original mask of evil, bringing something new to the franchise, while still paying tribute to it. This film was shot with essentially no budget and no film crew, Michael Brandon Wright and Cole Gray, the lead actors in the film, handled all duties. The film features the Annual Halloween Fright Fest Festival taking place on Halloween night in Lake Havasu City.
Storyline: On Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers committed his first murder wearing his first mask. After he was committed, that mask was thought to be lost but it managed to find its way to different donation centers. Now, many years later, the evil inside him must claim his first mask, the original Mask of Evil, wherever it has managed to end up.
Michael Brandon Wright (DUENDES, Amercon) Wrote, Directed, Produced, Starred, Shot and Edited the film along with Cole Gray (DUENDES) Co-Writing and Co-Leading the cast, which also features Violet Laine Wright, Daughter to Michael, Anthony Bates, and Joshua Guitierrez.
"Wright worked as director, editor, and director of photography, pulling triple duty with his stylish fan film, harkening back to everything from Mr. Sandman to Carpenter’s original score. It has an easy, naturalistic pace and organic tension, accomplishing some noteworthy jolts along the way." - Chad Collins (Dread Central)
Halloween: Mask of Evil is currently out now on @MBWFilms YouTube and running the festival circuit with acceptances already under its belt. The film has also been featured in an article by Dread Central.
