Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Deceptive Sparkle," by Sado Bro
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Deceptive Sparkle:
Sado Bro writes:
“He is in the illusion of all those who entrusted creativity, intelligence, development and sophistication to the West. Anyone who finds that luxury is native to the West is overly optimistic. Work one day for eight hours straight, obliged to stand by those machines and their loud noise, you will regret it when regret is useless. Eight hours, sometimes ten hours or twelve hours straight.
"Whoever remains unemployed, let him endure the insults directed at him by the state, and if he endures this, he will not find any relatives, acquaintances and friends just Sunday.
"Everyone works, but for what? The salary is barely enough to pay the bills and rent the house or apartment. Institutions that claim to protect and care for children are funded by the state according to the number of children enrolled with them. The hearts of mothers burn, this is not important, the important thing is to increase the income of these institutions.
"Then what is the difference between the kidnapping and captivity carried out by ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra in the provinces of Mosul and Wilayat al-Raqqa, and what is happening here in Europe?
"Hundreds of people die during surgery, whatever the type of operation. And someone will come to you and say to you, ‘Why don’t you come back?’
And children who have finished primary school, will continue their lives illiterate. Or do you - ladies and gentlemen - have another opinion? Start from the first grade of primary school.”
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (112 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.71 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947092
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CT93LDPJ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/DSPARKLE
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
Sado Bro, born in Ain Al-Zarqa, Serekaniye, Syria, on February 5, 1975, graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Aleppo in 2003. He practiced law from 2004 to 2012. Since 2013, he has been residing in Europe as a migrant. Sado Bro has authored and published several books in Arabic, including: “Deceptive Sparkle” (novel), “Telepathie” (novel), “Dawresh Abdi” (novel), “Humor Under the Camera” (short story collection).
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
Categories