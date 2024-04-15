Author Gary L. Joralemon’s New Book, "The Stadium Steps," Delves Into Life’s Unfairness and Complexities, Revealing How One’s Choices Determine Who They Ultimately Become

Recent release “The Stadium Steps” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gary L. Joralemon is an unforgettable tale that follows a middle-aged man confronted with his own mortality, who finds himself in a facility for those with brain injuries. But as the lies of this facility begin to unravel, Michael and others will become engaged in a mystery surrounding morality, sin, and redemption.