Author Gary L. Joralemon’s New Book, "The Stadium Steps," Delves Into Life’s Unfairness and Complexities, Revealing How One’s Choices Determine Who They Ultimately Become
Recent release “The Stadium Steps” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gary L. Joralemon is an unforgettable tale that follows a middle-aged man confronted with his own mortality, who finds himself in a facility for those with brain injuries. But as the lies of this facility begin to unravel, Michael and others will become engaged in a mystery surrounding morality, sin, and redemption.
Arroyo Grande, CA, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary L. Joralemon, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a master’s degree in leadership from St. Mary’s College of California, has completed his new book, “The Stadium Steps”: a gripping tale that centers around a probation officer who finds himself in the Pacific Dunes Rehabilitative Hospital for a traumatic brain injury, but discovers that this facility may not be exactly what it appears to be.
After thirty-three years in law enforcement, author Gary L. Joralemon retired from the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, having risen to the rank of chief deputy probation officer. Gary has served on the faculties of the Alan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy, Cuesta College, and California State University, San Luis Obispo. He specializes in issues pertaining to law enforcement use of force and ethics. He is a former Police and Fire Olympic wrestler and participated in the 2005 Outrigger Canoe World Championships in Molokai, Hawaii.
“‘The Stadium Steps’ is actually two tales,” writes Joralemon. “It's the story of a probation officer, the son of a slain police officer, raised by his mother and a parish priest who becomes a surrogate father to the boy. But Father Iggy is more than a paternal figure in the life of Michael O'Shea. The priest becomes his boxing coach and, at an early age, may have sowed the seeds for the traumatic brain injury which leads to O'Shea's placement in a medical facility for patients with brain trauma. O'Shea soon finds that all is not as it appears in the Pacific Dunes Rehabilitative Hospital, and like the carpenter who can't bring herself to hire someone else to repair a broken piece of furniture, O'Shea takes matters into his own hands. At the end of the day, ‘The Stadium Steps’ is a morality tale, so at its conclusion, like these characters, you ask the same question: ‘What would you do if you were Michael Ignatius O'Shea?’”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Gary L. Joralemon’s enthralling tale explores the paradoxes that can, and often do, have serious effects and outcomes. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Stadium Steps” is unafraid of confronting these challenges and, like Michael O’Shea, will help readers discover a path to mercy, grace, and ultimately redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Stadium Steps" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
