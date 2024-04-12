Author T.A. Greenup’s New Book, "A Tale As Old As Time," is a Fascinating Story That Finds the Son of Macbeth Battling the Seven Deadly Sins for the Fate of the World
Recent release “A Tale As Old As Time” from Page Publishing author T.A. Greenup is an epic tale that centers around Skye, the bastard son of the tyrant Macbeth, who must embark on an unforgettable journey to save the world from the seven deadly sins, making the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from its darkest hours.
Boulder, CO, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T.A. Greenup, who has worked hard to overcome the challenges in his life, including autism and learning disabilities, to achieve his dreams, has completed his new book, “A Tale As Old As Time”: a compelling novel that follows the son of Macbeth on a mission to save the world from corruption and darkness.
Greenup begins his tale, “As our story begins, a man gets lost in what is known to those who know of the other world. This place is known as the dark woods. The dark blood elves whisper through the wind, 'He’s close so close. You are so close.' At a campsite in an enchanted forest, we find Raves (she is a half-blooded elf) and Skye, the tribrid undead son of Macbeth.
“Raves says, ‘Warz comes soons. Whys no helps da humads? Theys nots soz smarts?’
“Skye laughs and sighs and says, ‘It’s not easy for humans to accept Faye except me.’
“Raves says, ‘Yous mays bes right still them gonna needs helps?’
“They both just sat there in the silence in dark. The silence of Skye is more than just silence. To Raves it is an answer, not the one she wants, but nonetheless, she knows that Skye has not given up on humanity. It has been a few millennia since humans have truly seen the undead or Faye to be far. The humans, for the most part, have forgotten about the world around them as they advance. They become less concerned with what they do not know or understand. Ever wonder why Jack the Ripper was never found? He is of the undead. The undead or Faye have been the answer to many of the unsolved crimes around the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.A. Greenup’s enthralling tale will take readers on an epic quest as they follow along on Skye’s journey to seal up the seven deadly sins before all hell breaks loose on Earth, and mankind ceases to exist. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Greenup weaves a brilliant thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Tale As Old As Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
