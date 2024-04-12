Author T.A. Greenup’s New Book, "A Tale As Old As Time," is a Fascinating Story That Finds the Son of Macbeth Battling the Seven Deadly Sins for the Fate of the World

Recent release “A Tale As Old As Time” from Page Publishing author T.A. Greenup is an epic tale that centers around Skye, the bastard son of the tyrant Macbeth, who must embark on an unforgettable journey to save the world from the seven deadly sins, making the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from its darkest hours.