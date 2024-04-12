Author Roy Perkins’s New Book, "The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett," Follows the Adventures of a Murder Witness and Her Feline Guardian Angel
Recent release “The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett” from Page Publishing author Roy Perkins is a compelling novel centered around Yvonne, a young accountant who gets swept up in a murder case after witnessing a horrific execution style killing. Now in danger of being killed by the mob, Yvonne meets an overweight cat who turns out to be a guardian angel that vows to keep her safe.
Brooklyn, CT, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roy Perkins, who resides in a small town in Southern New England and enjoys spending time with his family, playing cards at the senior center, and shooting on the range, has completed his new book, “The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett”: a gripping tale that centers around a young woman who witnessed a brutal murder that places her in danger, until she meets a supernatural entity that claims to have been sent to protect her.
Perkins shares, “This is the story of Yvonne Wilson, an accountant, and Oliver, a grossly overweight black-and-white tuxedo cat. Yvonne witnesses an execution-style murder of three people. Even with limited police protection and the promise of being put in the witness protection program, Yvonne fully realizes that MS-13 gang members or the mob are going to kill her. The mob has hired MS-13 gang members to expedite the matter.
“After believing that she is in a hopeless dilemma, Yvonne notices a huge black-and-white tuxedo cat that has just appeared in her living room. He is a talking cat named Oliver. Oliver explains that he was sent from heaven to protect Yvonne from the MS-13 gang members and the mob. He assures her that the mob/MS-13 cannot harm her. He will protect her until she dies a natural death.
“Yvonne soon realizes that Oliver can back up what he says. He has supernatural powers. He is omniscient (all-knowing), omnipotent (all-powerful), omnipresent (can be in more than one place at the same time), and clairvoyant (can see into the future). Oliver is here for the duration. He will never leave her. After a while, Yvonne and Oliver grow on each other. They become inseparable.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roy Perkins’s enthralling tale will take readers on a roller coaster full of love, mystery, and adventure that will keep the pages turning with every shocking twist. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Perkins weaves a spellbinding and unforgettable experience that will keep readers guessing right up until the very end and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
