Author Roy Perkins’s New Book, "The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett," Follows the Adventures of a Murder Witness and Her Feline Guardian Angel

Recent release “The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett” from Page Publishing author Roy Perkins is a compelling novel centered around Yvonne, a young accountant who gets swept up in a murder case after witnessing a horrific execution style killing. Now in danger of being killed by the mob, Yvonne meets an overweight cat who turns out to be a guardian angel that vows to keep her safe.