Author Antowon Gowdy’s New Book, "The Countdown: Two Minutes to Midnight," is the First Captivating First Installment of the "Contrition" Series
Recent release “The Countdown: Two Minutes to Midnight” from Newman Springs Publishing author Antowon Gowdy takes place as the world marches closer to the rapture and the tribulation.
Cincinnati, OH, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Antowon Gowdy has completed his new book, “The Countdown: Two Minutes to Midnight”: a compelling novel that follows the lives of William Anderson, Cierra Jackson, Jake Summers, Cody Miller, and Jason Michaels as they navigate the coming of the end of the world.
In a world teetering on the brink of its own undoing, "Contrition: Two Minutes to Midnight" introduces readers to the profound journey of Antowon Anderson and his brother, William, navigating the complexities of faith amidst the trials of life. Growing up as Muslims in Houston, Texas, the Anderson brothers find their beliefs challenged in unexpected ways. A casual encounter at school sets Antowon on a path of curiosity, leading him to question the foundations of his faith and the very essence of truth. As he delves deeper, Antowon is confronted with the life-altering decision to embrace a faith that could not only change his destiny but also alienate him from those he loves the most.
Through Antowon's eyes, readers will witness the struggle of holding onto one's convictions while facing the fear of rejection and the unknown. "Contrition" is a story of transformation, courage, and the pursuit of truth, inviting readers to ponder their own beliefs and the lengths they would go to defend them. In a narrative as gripping as the ticking clock towards midnight, Gowdy challenges readers to consider the price of conviction and the grace of redemption.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gowdy’s captivating tale shows readers how some people heed the warning signs and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior, while others ignore the truth and the warning signs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Countdown: Two Minutes to Midnight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In a world teetering on the brink of its own undoing, "Contrition: Two Minutes to Midnight" introduces readers to the profound journey of Antowon Anderson and his brother, William, navigating the complexities of faith amidst the trials of life. Growing up as Muslims in Houston, Texas, the Anderson brothers find their beliefs challenged in unexpected ways. A casual encounter at school sets Antowon on a path of curiosity, leading him to question the foundations of his faith and the very essence of truth. As he delves deeper, Antowon is confronted with the life-altering decision to embrace a faith that could not only change his destiny but also alienate him from those he loves the most.
Through Antowon's eyes, readers will witness the struggle of holding onto one's convictions while facing the fear of rejection and the unknown. "Contrition" is a story of transformation, courage, and the pursuit of truth, inviting readers to ponder their own beliefs and the lengths they would go to defend them. In a narrative as gripping as the ticking clock towards midnight, Gowdy challenges readers to consider the price of conviction and the grace of redemption.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gowdy’s captivating tale shows readers how some people heed the warning signs and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior, while others ignore the truth and the warning signs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Countdown: Two Minutes to Midnight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories