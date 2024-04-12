Robert Tolbert's New Book, "Preservation of the Union: Then and Now," Follows the Author's Family History After Acquiring Land in Virginia in the 1600s Up to the Present
"Preservation of the Union: Then and Now" author Robert Tolbert discusses how his first ancestor came from England, in 1696 acquiring a 1,034-acre parcel of land up the Chesapeake Bay on the Mattaponi River in Virginia, called Endfield. This became the home of Kunte Kinte in Alex Haley's book "Roots" and was later owned by the author's uncle Ben Waller. He mentored George Whythe, who then mentored Thomas Jefferson and they worked together on the Declaration of Independence and Whythe signed it.
Waukesha, WI, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Tolbert, a ninth-generation American and former sixth-grade teacher and coach, has completed his new book, “Preservation of the Union: Then and Now”: an engaging work that delves into the author’s family history.
Author Robert Tolbert writes, “Given the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, an African American man who died during an arrest at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, our country has experienced violent demonstrations and rioting in cities such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC. Cities have burned and destruction in the name of 'peaceful demonstrations' has taken a huge toll. The Black Lives Matter movement has been a main theme of our country and has created further racial divisiveness in our country. However, our country needs to know that white Americans also have fought for the rights of black and brown people for hundreds of years. Many have paid the price for doing that. Seldom do politicians and the media do that, and many promote divisiveness over unity for their own purposes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Tolbert’s interesting work delves into how the author hopes the nation will learn from the mistakes of its past to create a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Preservation of the Union: Then and Now" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
