Robert Tolbert's New Book, "Preservation of the Union: Then and Now," Follows the Author's Family History After Acquiring Land in Virginia in the 1600s Up to the Present

"Preservation of the Union: Then and Now" author Robert Tolbert discusses how his first ancestor came from England, in 1696 acquiring a 1,034-acre parcel of land up the Chesapeake Bay on the Mattaponi River in Virginia, called Endfield. This became the home of Kunte Kinte in Alex Haley's book "Roots" and was later owned by the author's uncle Ben Waller. He mentored George Whythe, who then mentored Thomas Jefferson and they worked together on the Declaration of Independence and Whythe signed it.