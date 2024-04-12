Jerry Harrison’s New Book, "An American Family Saga," a Series of Stories That Mix Together Sincerity and Hilarity to Document the Lives of the Author and His Family
Chapin, SC, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jerry Harrison, a veteran of the US Air Force who holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and an MS in Business, has completed his book titled, “An American Family Saga”: a nontraditional memoir that recounts the captivating, wide-ranging experiences of three generations of the author’s family plus the life of a remarkable family dog.
As an officer in the Air Force, author Jerry Harrison provided instruction to future Launch Control Officers on the Minuteman 2 weapon system. He was also part of a two-man team that developed and provided training on a new Airborne Launch Control system for Minuteman missiles. During his engineering career in the electric utility industry in South Carolina, he built up enough experience in the steam generator replacement field to provide consulting services to utilities in South Korea and North Carolina.
His book transports readers back through time, invites them to laugh at hilarious and embarrassing stories, provides insight into his father’s experiences during WWII in Europe (which included a personal encounter with General Patton), describes how he and his wife dealt with a devastating event within their family, and provides detailed insights into the Korean culture which he gained from living there off and on over four years.
He shares what it’s like to ride in a US Air Force jet during aerobatic maneuvers and unforgettable visions that were burned into his memory during flights over the USA, Korea, Japan, and Hawaii. You’ll also be surprised by what he did after returning from a trip to Corregidor Island in the Philippines.
Now retired, Harrison enjoys spending time with family and friends. He shares: “Every story in this book is true; not one of them is the result of my imagination. I hope you enjoy them as much as I love repeating them to family members during holiday gatherings.”
Published by Fulton Books, heartfelt and deeply personal, Harrison’s
story is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
