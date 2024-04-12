Meihuai Ke’s New Book, "Prisoners of the Cave: Love, Loss and Survival After the Chinese Communist Revolution," Follows a Small Village in China from 1949 to 1999
New York, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Meihuai Ke, who has written seven books on philosophy and three novels, has completed his most recent book, “Prisoners of the Cave: Love, Loss and Survival After the Chinese Communist Revolution”: a gripping series that tells the stories of villagers in a small lake-side town—stories which reflect the reality of social life in Mainland China over a period of five decades, from the mid to late twentieth century.
“Prisoners of the Cave: Love, Loss, and Survival After the Chinese Communist Revolution” is a translated, abridged edition of the original Chinese publication “The Dream in Lake Village.” The first of two volumes recounts the true stories of villagers living in Nanke, a small lakeside town in southern China, from 1949 to 1999. These stories cover many pivotal, political events from Chinese history, including the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, Land Reform Movement, Anti-Rightist Campaign, Three Red Banners Movement, Reform and Opening Up, and June Fourth Incident—all of which had huge permanent impacts on Chinese society.
Beginning with a kind-hearted widow named Aunt Li, who seeks to find the truth behind the chaos and turmoil of the world, the novel follows the paths of many of her family members, friends, and neighbors. Their stories of suffering, loss, love, and success continuously return to the two threads that run through the entire novel—one of good and one of evil. The progression of their lives reveals that humans are inherently good and that no matter how evil an ideology or practice, it can only pollute an inherently kind and compassionate mind for so long. Evil cannot run rampant forever—eventually, good will triumph.
Published by Fulton Books, Meihuai Ke’s book will challenge readers at every turn of the page, asking them to question what is good versus what is evil, what constitutes wisdom, and what kind of man is regarded as a hero. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Meihuai shares his story in an effort to explore deep topics that have long plagued both the Chinese people and the global population, while promoting humanitarianism in the face of rising dictatorship across the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Prisoners of the Cave: Love, Loss and Survival After the Chinese Communist Revolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
