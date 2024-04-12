M Z’s New Book, “A Life's Journey,” Follows One Young Man’s Struggles to Fight Corruption in His Home Country, Refusing to Waver on His Principles No Matter the Danger
New York, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author M Z has completed his most recent book, “A Life's Journey”: a powerful and thought-provoking story of a young man who stands up to the intense corruption overrunning his home country, despite the incredible risk he takes in doing so.
“This book is based on true events,” writes M Z. “It reveals a life’s journey of a person who grew up in a corrupt third-world country, in one of the most popular families there. Despite that, he took a solid stand against the corruption that took over his country, including human rights violations, and destroyed everything beautiful there. And no matter the danger he faced and how hard his life became, his principles and determination motivated him along the way. The sacrifices he made throughout his life were huge, but still, no one or nothing was about to stop him from winning the fight.”
Published by Fulton Books, M Z’s book will take readers on a compelling journey as the author weaves an unforgettable experience that shines a light on not only the darkness that runs rampant in many parts of the world, but the hope that many people hold on to in spite of it. Eye-opening and emotionally stirring, M Z crafts a deeply personal story that is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Life's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
