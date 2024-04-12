Jacqueline Nelson, PhD, LPC-S, LPC, MA, BA, AA’s New Book, “If It's in Your Head, It's in Your House,” is a Powerful Tool for Readers to Heal from Memories of Past Trauma
Humble, TX, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jacqueline Nelson, PhD, LPC-S, LPC, MA, BA, AA, a cognitive behavioral therapist who utilizes solutions-focused, person-centered, existential, positive psychology, Gestalt, and psychodynamic therapeutic approaches, has completed her most recent book, “If It's in Your Head, It's in Your House: How to Process and Heal from Reoccurring Thoughts and Memories of Tragedy and Trauma”: a poignant guide to help readers learn to move past their past traumas so that they may heal in order to live a peaceful, more fulfilling life.
Author Jacqueline Nelson’s experience working with individuals and families has promoted a dedication to understanding, assisting, and promoting the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of human development at all stages in life. The author’s approach to therapy is eclectic and individualized because each client is unique and may require a unique and different approach to their healing and well-being. Dr. Nelson graduated from Walden University with a doctoral degree in professional counseling, education, and supervision; from Liberty University with a Master of Arts degree in professional Christian counseling; from the University of Houston-Central Campus with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a minor in English; and from San Jacinto College with an associate of arts degree in social science. She has worked in several roles as a therapist, crisis psychotherapist, and assistant professor which has allowed her to harvest a plethora of knowledge and expertise in issues and concerns that affect people in everyday life. Dr. Nelson has experience in supervising counseling students, which has enhanced her capabilities in mentoring and coaching counseling professionals.
Jacqueline writes, “Ever wondered how to really heal from traumatic events from your past? Ever asked yourself why you keep repeating and reliving old hurts from the past over and over again? Do you know how to really deal with all the negative memories, thoughts, and feelings that cloud your brain and affect your ability to be truly at peace? Do you want to start unpacking your ‘stuff?' Do you want to really be okay when telling people that you are okay? Engaging in deep and probing conversations with yourself is vital to starting this process. You will need to be completely raw, honest, transparent, and vulnerable with yourself.
“If you are depressed, angry, anxious, or afraid, these emotions are coming from the root of the problem, and you need to know who and/or what that is. If you have not healed from the past, it stays locked in your subconscious and has the power to affect your peace and, if triggered, your future well-being. If it’s in your head, then it is always with you, and it is no longer your past but your present. Learn how to live in the present. Learn how to facilitate peace. Decide if you want to live as you are now or the peaceful and content person you have always wanted to be. Let’s start the conversation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jacqueline Nelson, PhD, LPC-S, LPC, MA, BA, AA’s book draws upon the author’s years of professional experience and academic research to provide the tools necessary for inner healing. Through her writing, Dr. Nelson aims to encourage readers to look inward and discover the path forward through trauma so that they may gain control over their lives, leading an existence entirely within their control.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “If It's in Your Head, It's in Your House: How to Process and Heal from Reoccurring Thoughts and Memories of Tragedy and Trauma” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
