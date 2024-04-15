Leslie V. Smith’s Newly Released “The Truths in Proverbs” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of God’s Word
“The Truths in Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leslie V. Smith is a helpful resource for a reinvigoration of faith as readers reflect on the impactful messages found within each concise chapter.
New York, NY, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Truths in Proverbs”: an articulate resource for personal study or group discussion. “The Truths in Proverbs” is the creation of published author, Leslie V. Smith.
Smith shares, “Everything written came from the mind of Christ. God is speaking directly to his people. This is not written in commentary or written by man’s education or his intellect. God is speaking to his people through his mind, spirit, and Word, making direct statements. God himself said we have the mind of Christ; therefore, God wants you to hear and understand his perspectives. Oftentimes, men write about their understanding of the Word or a scripture or their conclusion on different matters concerning the Word (Psalm 19:14). God is speaking from the standpoint of the first birth which was by flesh, but the second birth by the will of God by the spirit. Even how marriage is viewed through the eyes and mind of God between male and female. How the church should conduct itself by the Word and spirit of God. Those who seek God, he shows them what’s in his mind and his ways, to follow him, and in so doing, exposes the enemy. This book was written with God overseeing every word, punctuation mark, every letter from cover to cover. Written for his people and all who will give their life to Christ. God didn’t just want to visit his people but to inhabit with his people, so they will grow and mature in him to experience personally his power and authority and know how to use it. God speaks through his mind to you, because now you see and hear more from man and less of God. Man will someday bow their knees before God of his will and his authority. This book was written by the mind of God to show and teach all men the uncompromising power of the Word of Christ through the Holy Spirit, so men will know the truths of God as men apply them in their life through salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leslie V. Smith’s new book will challenge readers to a renewed awareness of God’s ever-present guiding hand and authority.
Consumers can purchase “The Truths in Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truths in Proverbs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “Everything written came from the mind of Christ. God is speaking directly to his people. This is not written in commentary or written by man’s education or his intellect. God is speaking to his people through his mind, spirit, and Word, making direct statements. God himself said we have the mind of Christ; therefore, God wants you to hear and understand his perspectives. Oftentimes, men write about their understanding of the Word or a scripture or their conclusion on different matters concerning the Word (Psalm 19:14). God is speaking from the standpoint of the first birth which was by flesh, but the second birth by the will of God by the spirit. Even how marriage is viewed through the eyes and mind of God between male and female. How the church should conduct itself by the Word and spirit of God. Those who seek God, he shows them what’s in his mind and his ways, to follow him, and in so doing, exposes the enemy. This book was written with God overseeing every word, punctuation mark, every letter from cover to cover. Written for his people and all who will give their life to Christ. God didn’t just want to visit his people but to inhabit with his people, so they will grow and mature in him to experience personally his power and authority and know how to use it. God speaks through his mind to you, because now you see and hear more from man and less of God. Man will someday bow their knees before God of his will and his authority. This book was written by the mind of God to show and teach all men the uncompromising power of the Word of Christ through the Holy Spirit, so men will know the truths of God as men apply them in their life through salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leslie V. Smith’s new book will challenge readers to a renewed awareness of God’s ever-present guiding hand and authority.
Consumers can purchase “The Truths in Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Truths in Proverbs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories