L. J. Good’s Newly Released “The Fight” is an Inspiring Tale of Resilience and Self-Discovery
“The Fight” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. J. Good is an empowering narrative that follows the journey of Franklin, the youngest eaglet, as he navigates struggles and discovers his inner strength. Through the support of a newfound friend, Franklin learns valuable lessons about perseverance, purpose, and self-belief.
New York, NY, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Fight”: an uplifting juvenile fiction that presents young readers with valuable advice. “The Fight” is the creation of published author, L. J. Good, a dedicated wife, mother, and educator.
Good shares, “Franklin, the youngest eaglet, struggles to gain his strength. It is not until a supporter with a similar upbringing explains he has his own purpose to carry on. It takes just the right supporter to come along to change your mindset forever. It’s a fight within yourself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. J. Good’s new book encourages children to embrace their strengths and face challenges with resilience and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Fight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
