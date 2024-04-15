Phillip LaSpino’s Newly Released "10-22-27" is a Suspenseful Fiction of Biblical Proportions
“10-22-27” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillip LaSpino is an elaborately detailed and engaging tale of the end of days as a series of unexpected events lead to a battle of good versus evil.
Tuscaloosa, AL, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “10-22-27”: a potent story of the days of Armageddon. “10-22-27” is the creation of published author, Phillip LaSpino.
LaSpino shares, “Meet Clyde and Ruth who are vacationing in Israel; their stay is about over when a minor tremor occurs. That tremor will reshape their lives and millions of others. This story will play out on the plains of Megiddo and Jerusalem.
“David and Elijah, two strangers, come to Clyde's home with a mystery letter that changes the course of his family's lives. In a strange twist, the letter is not the mystery; but the carrier is.
“A series of Bible studies brings understanding to Daniel’s prophesies. Prophesies that had remained secret for centuries are now understood. The people of Israel will soon know and understand what the abomination of desolation is.
“Meet Mohamad Almasih, Iran’s next Ayatollah; cunning, deceitful, and murderous.
“Archeologists searching along the dried-out banks of the Euphrates uncover a sealed box dating to the time of Daniel and king Nebuchadnezzar. Its contents hold the last piece of the tribulation puzzle. A teenager will unravel the final mystery of the sealed box.
“Samuel Rothman leads a team of scientists who will descend into one of Hell's four chambers. Feel the terror that comes up from below.
“Satan finds his antichrist, investing in him all his power and authority. Hear the words of the Assyrian as he begins his campaign of terror and when evil tramples underfoot all who oppose it.
“Be there when the Two Witnesses and the hundred and forty-four thousand are made known.
Meet eight souls who neglected the Word of God and now find themselves trapped in the days of Jacob's trouble.
“The Middle East is caught up in a war with God. The antichrist soon realizes the powers that will overturn his victories. The Almighty has the last say, His glory realized, and Kingdom ushered in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip LaSpino’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see what awaits mankind and the earth as we know it.
Consumers can purchase “10-22-27” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “10-22-27,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
