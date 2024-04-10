Minus K Congratulates to the Winners of Their 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway
Minus K congratulates the four winners of the Minus K's 2023/2024 Educational Giveaway. Over $75,000 of new passive mechanical hub hertz vibration isolators have been granted to universities and colleges in the U.S. over the last ten years.
Inglewood, CA, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With over thirty years in business, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $75,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators through their U.S. Educational Giveaway.
This year Minus K congratulates the following winners for the 2023/2024 giveaway:
Wabash College - Physics Department
The vibration isolator will be used with their Zeiss 508 Microscope to conduct experiments utilizing high magnification to image Brownian motion in time-lapse imaging of chemical precipitation material formation.
Kent University - Physics Department
The vibration isolator will be used for a magnetic tweezer instrument to be built on it. Fast video imaging (several hundred images per second) is used to measure the changes in the depth of glass beads (of a few micrometer diameter).
Texas Christian University – Physics & Astronomy Department
The vibration isolator to be used with their 6-digit RADWAG XA 21.4Y.M microscale to improve precision of small mass measurements down to 1 microgram.
Indiana University – Physics Department
The vibration isolator will be used to for dynamic micro-optical coherence tomography of the heterogeneous intracellular motion present in living cells and tissues.
“We are happy to help universities get the tools to advance their research,” says Minus K’s President Steve Varma, “It is a great feeling to help all these colleges with their research as we celebrate our eighth year of granting our vibration isolators to U.S. colleges and universities. We are always interested in seeing what applications and how the isolators will be used.”
Minus K® Technology, Inc. was founded in 1993 to develop, manufacture and market state-of-the-art vibration isolation products based on the company’s patented negative-stiffness-mechanism technology. Minus K products are used in a broad spectrum of applications including nanotechnology, biological and neuro sciences, semiconductors, materials research, zero-g simulation of spacecraft, and high-end audio. The company is an OEM supplier to leading manufactures of scanning probe microscopes, micro-hardness testers and other vibration-sensitive instruments and equipment. Minus K customers include private companies and more than 300 leading universities and government laboratories in 52 countries.
For more information, please contact Steve Varma at Minus K: (310) 348-9656.
