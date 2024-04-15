Cynthia Seidel’s New Book, "Russian Dog," Follows the Tumultuous Relationship Between a Young Woman with a Tragic Past and the Mafia Boss She Has Been Handed Over to
Harwood, TX, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cynthia Seidel, who has a lifelong love of reading and uses writing as an escape from life, has completed her most recent book, “Russian Dog”: a gripping story of a young, broken woman and an equally vulnerable Mafia boss who find themselves slowly falling for each other, wondering if the other is the key to healing their past traumas.
Raised in the backwoods of Saratoga, Arkansas, author Cynthia Seidel now resides on a small ranch in South Texas, where she fell in love with her husband of ten years. Longing to have others experience the fierce love and loyalty she had found, Cynthia turned to writing and, with the support of her husband and two daughters, her dream is now a reality. She wanted every woman to know it’s never too late to make a dream come true so long as they keep fighting and never give up.
“When Annika, the daughter of a torturing and unloving father, is handed over to another brutal Mafia boss, Angelino Rossi, she wonders if he will mend her broken pieces or will be the dark angel that destroys her for good,” writes Seidel.
“While Angelino’s plan is to use her to destroy her father, Volkov, for his heinous crimes against the Rossi family, he never could have imagined the brokenness she, too, suffered at the hands of her father. Suddenly, his plans are in question. Will he go on as planned, or do these two broken souls heal each other?”
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Seidel’s book is a compelling page-turner that will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Annika and Angelino slowly learn to let down their defenses and reveal the emotional scars they’ve hidden deep down inside. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Russian Dog” provides an unforgettable journey that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Russian Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Raised in the backwoods of Saratoga, Arkansas, author Cynthia Seidel now resides on a small ranch in South Texas, where she fell in love with her husband of ten years. Longing to have others experience the fierce love and loyalty she had found, Cynthia turned to writing and, with the support of her husband and two daughters, her dream is now a reality. She wanted every woman to know it’s never too late to make a dream come true so long as they keep fighting and never give up.
“When Annika, the daughter of a torturing and unloving father, is handed over to another brutal Mafia boss, Angelino Rossi, she wonders if he will mend her broken pieces or will be the dark angel that destroys her for good,” writes Seidel.
“While Angelino’s plan is to use her to destroy her father, Volkov, for his heinous crimes against the Rossi family, he never could have imagined the brokenness she, too, suffered at the hands of her father. Suddenly, his plans are in question. Will he go on as planned, or do these two broken souls heal each other?”
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Seidel’s book is a compelling page-turner that will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Annika and Angelino slowly learn to let down their defenses and reveal the emotional scars they’ve hidden deep down inside. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Russian Dog” provides an unforgettable journey that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Russian Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories