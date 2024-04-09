New Novel, “The 412 Lounge,” Takes Readers on an Immersive Journey to 1920s Chicago Speakeasy
Kingsport, TN, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best-selling author S. S. Marshall is proud to announce the release of her debut novel, “The 412 Lounge,” a gripping tale set amidst the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Chicago speakeasy culture. This evocative narrative promises readers an exhilarating journey through an era of jazz, prohibition, and clandestine dealings.
“The 412 Lounge” transports readers to the heart of Chicago during the height of the prohibition era. Where speakeasies reign supreme, and whispers of intrigue fill the air. Against this backdrop, protagonist Sasha Wolfe finds herself drawn into a world of danger and desire, where alliances are forged, and betrayals lurk around every corner.
As Sasha navigates the murky underworld of Chicago’s speakeasy scene, she encounters a cast of intriguing characters, from suave gangsters to glamourous flappers, each with their own secrets and motivations. Tangled in the swirling smoke and pulsating music, Sasha must unravel a web of desire and deceit to uncover the truth and protect those she loves.
“The 412 Lounge” is a captivating blend of mystery, romance, and historical bemusement, capturing the essence of a bygone time with vivid detail and authenticity. From the dimly lit back rooms of speakeasies to the glittering dance floors of jazzy nightlife, author S. S. Marshall brings 1920s Chicago to life in all its gritty splendor.
Praise for “The 412 Lounge”:
“The 412 Lounge” is a wonderful book. It’s spicy, sleuthy, mysterious, and just an all- around fun read! – Nicole W. (Orlando, FL)
“I was only one chapter in and realized there was not enough left! I am already looking forward to the next book. – Lauren P. (Rogersville, TN)
“Started reading and had to make myself put it down.” – Lisa W. (Jonesborough, TN)
S. S. Marshall is available for interviews and appearances. For media inquiries, please feel free to contact S. S. Marshall at serinamarshall48@gmail.com or Dapper Quill Publishing at dapperquillpublishing@gmail.com.
About S. S. Marshall: S. S. Marshall is a best-selling author known for her ability to transport readers to different time periods and worlds with her vivid storytelling. This is her first novel in the 412 series, which has already garnished acclaim for its historical accuracy and emotional depth.
