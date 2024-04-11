Transforming Cybersecurity: Amazon Filters Achieves 98% Threat Response Automation with CloudGuard MXDR
MSSP CloudGuard recently published a case study detailing their work with Amazon Filters to transform their cybersecurity with automation. Through the deployment of CloudGuard’s Managed eXtended Detection and Response service, Amazon Filters saw automated threat enrichment or resolution in an impressive 98% of alerts, setting a new standard in proactive cybersecurity measures. Over a 90-day period, this is estimated to have saved 52-days compared to manual activity.
Manchester, United Kingdom, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the face of escalating cyber threats within the manufacturing sector, Amazon Filters, a prominent UK-based manufacturer of bespoke filtration technology, has strengthened its cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with CloudGuard's Protect Plus MXDR service.
Amidst growing concerns over the effectiveness of traditional security measures, Amazon Filters recognised the need to enhance their cybersecurity posture. Ransomware attacks targeting competitors prompted a comprehensive review of their security strategy, leading them to deploy CloudGuard's MXDR service.
"The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and it's imperative for organisations to adapt," stated Amazon Filters' IT Manager. "CloudGuard's MXDR service has been a game-changer for Amazon Filters. From providing a clear roadmap for cybersecurity improvement to seamlessly integrating with our existing infrastructure, it's been a transformative experience."
CloudGuard's MXDR service, an acronym for Managed eXtended Detection and Response, offers a proactive approach to cybersecurity by unifying security data, harnessing artificial intelligence for detection, and automating threat analysis and remediation processes. By integrating seamlessly with Amazon Filters' Microsoft-centric infrastructure, the MXDR service ensures real-time visibility into potential threats across their entire estate.
"The deployment of CloudGuard's MXDR service marked a significant milestone in Amazon Filters' cybersecurity journey," said the IT Manager. "Automation is at the heart of CloudGuard's Protect Plus MXDR service, which has only strengthened our security posture but also saved us time and resources."
Over a 90-day period, automated threat enrichment or resolution occurred in 98% of alerts. This resulted in at least a 52-day time saving compared to actioning the same alerts manually. CloudGuard's responsive post-deployment support has further reinforced Amazon Filters' confidence in the MXDR service.
"With CloudGuard as our security partner, we feel confident in our ability to navigate the evolving threat landscape and protect our business effectively,” added the IT Manager.
As a foundational component of their future cybersecurity strategy, Amazon Filters sees CloudGuard's flexibility as key to accommodate their evolving security needs effectively.
Through their partnership with CloudGuard and the adoption of the Protect Plus MXDR service, Amazon Filters has improved its overall security posture and embraced automation as a cornerstone of its security strategy, ensuring continued protection of its digital assets, data, and business operations.
For more information about CloudGuard's MXDR service, visit CloudGuard's website.
About CloudGuard
CloudGuard is a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), offering a range of services to protect organisations against evolving cyber threats. With a focus on proactive threat detection, automated response, and responsive support, CloudGuard helps businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape securely.
Website: https://cloudguard.ai
