Transforming Cybersecurity: Amazon Filters Achieves 98% Threat Response Automation with CloudGuard MXDR

MSSP CloudGuard recently published a case study detailing their work with Amazon Filters to transform their cybersecurity with automation. Through the deployment of CloudGuard’s Managed eXtended Detection and Response service, Amazon Filters saw automated threat enrichment or resolution in an impressive 98% of alerts, setting a new standard in proactive cybersecurity measures. Over a 90-day period, this is estimated to have saved 52-days compared to manual activity.