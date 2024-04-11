A Remarkable Journey from Skilled Metal Detectorist to Talented Author
Writer Alan Baxter Explores Scottish Heritage in New Book: "Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist"
Stirling, United Kingdom, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Falkirk-based metal detecting enthusiast, Alan Baxter, unveils his first literary venture, "Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist," showcasing a captivating exploration of Scotland's rich historical tapestry through the lens of this unique hobby. The book launch event is scheduled to take place at Falkirk Library in Hope Street, Falkirk, on Thursday, 18th April 2024 at 2:30pm.
In this compelling memoir, Baxter delves into his personal experiences of unearthing artefacts across Fife and Central Scotland, shedding light on hidden treasures and untold stories spanning centuries. From ancient relics to medieval objects, each discovery serves as a testament to Scotland's vivid past and the enduring allure of its historic landscapes. The book is fully illustrated with colour photography of the recovered artefacts, with the images taken by the author himself.
Baxter's passion for metal detecting has not only uncovered fascinating historical finds but also underscores the profound connection between history, heritage, and community. "Making History" promises readers a captivating journey filled with intrigue, discovery, and a deep appreciation for Scotland's cultural heritage.
The book launch event at Falkirk Library will be introduced by well-known archaeologist Geoff Bailey, and offers an exclusive opportunity to meet the author, delve into the world of metal detecting, and celebrate the release of this insightful memoir. Attendees can anticipate an engaging discussion with Alan Baxter, including anecdotes from his adventures and the significance of preserving Scotland's heritage.
Alan Baxter is an author and metal detectorist based in Scotland. His passion for history and archaeology has driven his exploration of Scotland's historical landscapes, uncovering artefacts that illuminate the country's rich heritage. "Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist" is his debut literary endeavour, offering readers a fascinating illustrated glimpse into Scotland's past through the eyes of a dedicated enthusiast, as well as hints and tips about how newcomers can get involved in this amazing hobby for themselves.
"Making History" is released on Friday, 19th April 2024 by Extremis Publishing Ltd., and will be available from independent booksellers and online retailers. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/making-history.html
