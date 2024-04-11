Loveforce International Releases Two Earth Day Songs for the Planet and One Song for Humanity
Santa Clarita, CA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 12, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. Two of the singles are for Earth Day. A third song is for humanity itself.
The Digital Music Single by Bobby Long, entitled “Clear Sailing” is an Indie Alternative Rock instrumental with some Soft Rock overtones. Instrumentally, it sounds happy and meditative. it creates this with just 2 electric guitars, 1 calm & 1 screaming. There is no other instrumentation. The melody is The title harkens back to a time when oceans were micro-plastic free and leaves one longing for those times to return. “Clear Sailing” is the first of four Digital Music Singles Loveforce International is releasing this month in honor of Earth Day. It is being released with the title "Clean Water" in various languages in some Spotify territories.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “A Universal Prayer For Mother Earth.” It is the second of four Digital Music Singles Loveforce International is releasing this month in honor of Earth Day. It is a melodic chant of a prayer to God and the universe on behalf of mother earth. It is chanted by a group of harmonic Holy Men and is therefore holy. The chant asks to bestow the blessings of joy, strength, guidance, peace and love both upon mother earth and the humanity that lives here. It asks to heal our planet through these blessings.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled “La La La La La La La” is a song, not for the planet, but for humanity itself. It does this by having a chorus with nothing more than La La’s which can be easily sung by anybody, no matter what their language. This is an attempt to create a pro-humanity song with a universal chorus. At its heart, the rest of the lyrics of “La La La La La La La” is a romantic love song. It has a little flourish of French at its start and a European-sounding rhythm and harmonica, the song merrily glides along in a way that's similar to Stevie Wonder's "My Sheri Amour." This Indie Soul-Pop song with Alternative R&B leanings is meant to be a song that is pleasant to listen to and lyrically romantic. It attempts to evoke positive feelings in the listener.
“We are releasing three very different songs this week, including two of the four 'Earth Day' songs we are releasing this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are releasing a Rock instrumental, a melodic, holy chant for the planet and a song with a universally singable chorus, it doesn’t get more different than that. We are likely the only record label that is releasing four songs in honor of Earth Day,” he continued.
This week’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Digital Music Single by Bobby Long, entitled “Clear Sailing” is an Indie Alternative Rock instrumental with some Soft Rock overtones. Instrumentally, it sounds happy and meditative. it creates this with just 2 electric guitars, 1 calm & 1 screaming. There is no other instrumentation. The melody is The title harkens back to a time when oceans were micro-plastic free and leaves one longing for those times to return. “Clear Sailing” is the first of four Digital Music Singles Loveforce International is releasing this month in honor of Earth Day. It is being released with the title "Clean Water" in various languages in some Spotify territories.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “A Universal Prayer For Mother Earth.” It is the second of four Digital Music Singles Loveforce International is releasing this month in honor of Earth Day. It is a melodic chant of a prayer to God and the universe on behalf of mother earth. It is chanted by a group of harmonic Holy Men and is therefore holy. The chant asks to bestow the blessings of joy, strength, guidance, peace and love both upon mother earth and the humanity that lives here. It asks to heal our planet through these blessings.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled “La La La La La La La” is a song, not for the planet, but for humanity itself. It does this by having a chorus with nothing more than La La’s which can be easily sung by anybody, no matter what their language. This is an attempt to create a pro-humanity song with a universal chorus. At its heart, the rest of the lyrics of “La La La La La La La” is a romantic love song. It has a little flourish of French at its start and a European-sounding rhythm and harmonica, the song merrily glides along in a way that's similar to Stevie Wonder's "My Sheri Amour." This Indie Soul-Pop song with Alternative R&B leanings is meant to be a song that is pleasant to listen to and lyrically romantic. It attempts to evoke positive feelings in the listener.
“We are releasing three very different songs this week, including two of the four 'Earth Day' songs we are releasing this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are releasing a Rock instrumental, a melodic, holy chant for the planet and a song with a universally singable chorus, it doesn’t get more different than that. We are likely the only record label that is releasing four songs in honor of Earth Day,” he continued.
This week’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories