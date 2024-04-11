Leasecake Announces $10 Million Series A Extension to Reinforce Market Leadership and Accelerate Growth

Leasecake, a leading provider of lease and location management solutions for multi-unit operators, has secured a $10 million Series A extension round led by PeakSpan Capital and Las Olas Venture Capital, along with support from Silicon Valley Bank. This funding reflects confidence in Leasecake's commitment to simplifying and safeguarding real estate operations for franchise and corporate entities.