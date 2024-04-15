Author Tammie Lynne’s New Book, "In the Dead of Night," is a Gripping Novel Following a Nurse in a Care Ward Who is Caught Up in an Old Crime of Political Espionage
Recent release “In the Dead of Night” from Page Publishing author Tammie Lynne introduces Tammy Mitchell, who lives in Midway in the house she inherited from her mother when she passed five years ago.
New York, NY, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tammie Lynne, who has been writing articles, short stories, blog posts, and rough drafts for novels for close to forty years, has completed her new book, “In the Dead of Night”: a captivating novel that unites Tammy Mitchell and Michael Bransen, who is in the Royal Canadian Dragoons, focused on a personal mission of finding what his father took. While on medical leave to recover from an “accident” that happened when he was stationed in Syria, he was brought back to Canada for treatment and ended up in Tammy’s ward due to a lack of extra beds in the main hospital.
The last time they had been together was that fateful September night when she was twelve and he fifteen. He disappeared with his mother and little brother, and she’d been left standing in the driveway, alone, hurting, and afraid her heart would never heal. She never forgot about him, nor he her, and now after nearly forty years, they have been thrown back into each other’s lives because of the very same reason they had once been torn apart.
His father’s poor judgment in trying to pay off a gambling debt to a Canadian Mafia family may very well have cost Canada the chance to stand with her head high among the great powers around the world. The bad guys will do whatever it takes to stop the brothers from trying to right that bad choice, including hurting the ones they love.
Author Tammie Lynne’s dream has always been to be a full-time author. Why? Because of her mom. She was and is her hero. She lived the writer’s life. She wrote for newspapers, governments, lawyers, and travel websites, and she even had stacks of story ideas she was “someday” going to publish. She passed away in 2017, but when they knew that her mom wasn’t long for this world, she made Tammie promise to publish at least one novel before she died. Her mom didn’t want her to have the same regret she had. This, her first novel, is dedicated to her memory.
The stories are about women who fiercely love their strong, devoted, loyal men—those guys who serve their country and their communities with such commitment it leaves them vulnerable and often wondering if they are ever good enough or worthy of these women and their love, loyalty, and devotion.
Tammie writes, “Tammy saw him being wheeled down the east wing toward the nurses’ station trailed by a crowd of people all hovering or just plain impeding the orderlies, who were looking exasperated with the entourage. She thought of heading back to see if she could assist, but Sara caught her eye, smiled, and shook her head, then waved her hand at Tammy and mouthed, 'Just go.' Smiling back at her, Tammy started to turn toward the Staff Only door she was standing next to when she noticed a younger man pushing an empty wheelchair behind the group. He saw her watching, and an eyebrow started rising. A slow smile formed on his lips, then he shrugged and wiggled the chair. Tammy couldn’t help but give a soft chuckle as he went around the desk and out of sight, following the crowd.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tammie Lynne’s original tale invites readers to discover how Tammy and Michael’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “In the Dead of Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
