Boiron’s New Arnicare® Wellness Kits Offer Holistic Approach to Pain Management
Newtown Square, PA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, introduces its new Arnicare Wellness Kits as convenient and comprehensive solutions for painsleep and stress relief. The kits are designed to provide individuals with daytime and nighttime options to manage pain with occasional sleeplessness and symptoms of stress.
“Pain can often lead to frequent nighttime awakenings, disrupting sleep patterns and causing discomfort,” said Ken Redcross, a board-certified internal medicine physician. He said research indicates those who experience poor or insufficient sleep are more likely to report higher levels of pain sensitivity, creating a challenging cycle that hampers well-being. Additionally, stress can also heighten the perception of pain and contribute to sleeplessness.
“Many individuals actively search for solutions to address pain, sleep, and stress symptoms which are all interconnected so they can better manage their pain which enhances their overall well-being,” Dr. Redcross said.
“I always advise my patients to consider ‘closer to the earth’ remedies, such as homeopathic medicines, which carry a very low risk of side effects and can be safely used alongside other treatments,” he continued, noting that many people may resort to taking multiple medications when addressing these concerns.
Included in the kits is Arnicare Cream, formulated with Arnica to relieve muscle pain and stiffness, swelling from injuries, and bruises.* To complement the cream, the kits contain either melatonin-free SleepCalm® Meltaway Tablets for night use or StressCalm® Meltaway Tablets for daytime. SleepCalm offers a non-habit forming solution to relieve occasional sleeplessness, restless sleep, and intermittent awakening.* For daytime use, StressCalm provides non-drowsy relief for occasional nervous tension, irritability, hypersensitivity, and fatigue due to everyday stress.*
The Arnicare Wellness Kits are available exclusively online at BoironUSA.com for a value price of $22.77. For more information or questions, consumers can contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or via email at Info@Boiron.com.
About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. More at BoironUSA.com.
*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.
