Author Nvl Zen’s New Book, "A Godfather's Game," Recounts Various Moments and Lessons from the Author’s Life as Well as Various Topics Concerning Modern Society

Recent release “A Godfather's Game” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nvl Zen is a thrilling novel that draws upon the author’s lived experiences as a godfather to present his unique observations that will help readers grow in their understandings of the spiritual, emotional, and political aspects of the modern world.