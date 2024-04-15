Author Nvl Zen’s New Book, "A Godfather's Game," Recounts Various Moments and Lessons from the Author’s Life as Well as Various Topics Concerning Modern Society
Recent release “A Godfather's Game” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nvl Zen is a thrilling novel that draws upon the author’s lived experiences as a godfather to present his unique observations that will help readers grow in their understandings of the spiritual, emotional, and political aspects of the modern world.
New York, NY, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nvl Zen has completed his new book, “A Godfather's Game”: a gripping and imaginative memoir mixed with political science and Christian history to provide a rich concoction containing the exact combination for a diverse society to engage in its own beautiful metamorphosis.
Zen begins his tale, “Who I am may hardly matter; but what I am—a godfather of my brother’s son, Ethan—purports thoughts of what is and what fathomably could be. Most people arrive at a consciousness of consequences, which simply means that certain actions result in a particular manner. If only the choice of what is right versus what is wrong was much more obvious, straightforward, and simple to make. Emotionalism often puts a razor knife on some wrists as testosterone or estrogen tilts the teeter-totter too high and leads to the unwise. Falling into emotionally complicated situations comes with a myriad of questions, one of which is ‘What is the appropriate thing to do?’
“To be chosen as a godfather has a delineation of spiritualism. Knowing that you are of sound mind surely implies that you have thoughts, but there must be some insights into what may be omniscient or omnipotent. We must come to fully recognize the ferocity that dwells within each of us. Fathom the prayers that reside within our consciousness to be led not into temptation but be delivered from our own inherent carnality in desires to survive and thrive while all along we dwell with a consistent longing to secure a peacefulness for our family, our friends, and global existence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nvl Zen’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page. Thought-provoking and compelling, Zen weaves a riveting experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its poignant and stirring conclusion. If you are a spiritual person this wild rollercoaster is an inexpensive must ride.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Godfather's Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
